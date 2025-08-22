Phil Ivey Takes Opportunity To Flip Sale Of Game-Worn Kobe Sneakers

Professional poker player Phil Ivey gambled with a vendor at Sneaker Con in Las Vegas last month, when he brought a pair of game-worn sneakers from basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

According to Poker News, instead of accepting an offer for the Kobes, Ivey took a chance on either losing them to the shoe collector or gaining some cash for the sneakers in an eventual coin flip. The person sitting at the table at the convention was Chase Young, who has a YouTube channel called Culture Kicks.

Ivey is an 11-time World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet winner and is used to being in high-stakes situations throughout his career, so an episode like this is unlikely to rattle him. He approaches the table with another gentleman who was acting as Ivey’s broker. He presented the sneakers and informed Young that it was a pair of game-worn shoes by Kobe Bryant, without providing any certified proof, but assured him of the authenticity of the footwear. Typically, most buyers and auction houses require some type of certification, often requesting photos when negotiating a sale for a valued item, specifically with sports collectibles. Evidently knowing the gentleman, Young took him at his word.

The coin flip opportunity was offered, with Ivey taking a chance on losing the sneakers for a total of $0. Yet, if he wins the coin toss, he wants $50,000. Young, questioning the worth of the sneakers, was told they were worth $20,000 to $25,000 if they were sold normally. Obviously, feeling lucky, he decided to offer $40,000, but Ivey asked for $45,000, and Young offered $42,500, along with two baseball caps. That became the wager.

Ivey tells Young, “If you win, you take it for free. I’m rooting for you. Honestly, I really want you to win.”

After calling tails, Ivey emerged victorious and gained an even better deal than he would have received if he had just sold him the sneakers.

You can view the video below:

