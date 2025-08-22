Upper Deck Basketball Card Featuring Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan Expected To Auction For Over $6M

An Upper Deck basketball card featuring two of the greatest NBA players of all time, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, is slated to break an auction record by the time the bidding ends.

Heritage Auctions has listed a 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs Card with the signatures of Jordan and Bryant, which is expected to eclipse the nearly $6 million price paid for a 2009-10 National Treasures Steph Curry Logoman Autograph card. The latest bid is already at $5.75 million with two days to go. The auction ends Aug. 23.

Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan Basketball Card Expected to Sell for $6M https://t.co/0U1P3hiKhM pic.twitter.com/QOld2zQSTI — TMZ (@TMZ) August 16, 2025

The Curry basketball card was auctioned for $5.9 million in a private sale to an investment fund almost five years ago, in July 2021.

Mike Provenzale, production manager at Heritage Sports, spoke to WFAA about the auction that will set the highest price ever paid for a basketball card.

“Yeah, I’ve actually lived with this card for the last month, you could say,” Provenzale told the media outlet. “We had it on display at our convention in Chicago, and then in our office in Beverly Hills, then our office in New York, and now it’s going to be on display here in our office in Dallas.”

Provenzal explains that it is the only Jordan/Bryant dual Logoman ever made, so the rarity of the item is what makes it so valuable.

“For modern cards, what has become incredibly valuable is the game-used patch from the athlete and an autograph on it, and then they would make a limited amount,” he stated. “This is a one of one, and it’s the only Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant dual Logoman ever made. So it’s the only one that will ever exist.”

Although this sale is expected to be a record for a basketball card, Provenzale says it is still far below the record $12.6 million fetched for a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card that was sold by Heritage in 2022.

