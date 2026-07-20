(Photo: PeopleImages/Getty Images) Career by Sidnee Michelle Mid-Career Workers Are Taking On More Work Without Bigger Paychecks The trend comes as businesses continue restructuring their workforces.







The traditional mid-career path is shifting as companies streamline operations, eliminate management layers, and expect experienced employees to absorb additional responsibilities without corresponding promotions or pay increases, prompting career experts to urge workers to reassess and communicate the value they bring to their organizations, Fast Company reports.

The trend comes as businesses continue restructuring their workforces. U.S. entry-level job postings have dropped about 35% since early 2023, according to labor market analytics firm Revelio Labs⁠. At the same time, a 2025 survey of 15,000 professionals by the executive search and consulting firm Korn Ferry found that 41% of respondents reported that their employers reduced management layers in the previous year.

While layoffs and hiring slowdowns often dominate headlines, career experts say the greatest burden is increasingly falling on experienced professionals who occupy the middle of an organization. As companies flatten their hierarchies, work once handled by junior employees, managers, or cross-functional teams is frequently reassigned to mid-career staff, expanding their responsibilities without changing their titles or compensation.

Experts recommend that employees begin by evaluating how their roles have changed over time. That includes identifying tasks inherited from entry-level positions, from former supervisors, other departments, or newly implemented artificial intelligence systems. From there, workers should distinguish between responsibilities that rely on their expertise and judgment and routine tasks that could be delegated, automated, or eliminated.

Career advisors recommend discussing how responsibilities have evolved, outlining the value those changes have created, and seeking adjustments to workload, authority, or recognition. That could include requests for greater decision-making responsibilities, updated job titles, compensation increases, or increased visibility with senior leadership.

As organizations continue operating with leaner teams, career experts say clearly defining and communicating one’s evolving contributions can help ensure that expanded responsibilities translate into long-term career growth instead of becoming an overlooked expectation.

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