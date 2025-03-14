Women by Stacy Jackson Mielle Organics, Urban Skin RX Founders Join Advisory Board For BIPOC, Women-Owned KT Winery Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez and Urban Skin RX founder Rachel Roff lend their expertise to BIPOC and women-owned KT Winery.







In celebration of Women’s History Month, KT Winery, a Black and Asian-woman-owned wine company, has appointed Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez and Urban Skin RX founder Rachel Roff as its two newest board advisors.

Rodriguez and Roff join already-present advisors Alex Butti, Bobby Salerno, and Patrick Lynch. The move, which was made effective immediately, positioned the successful beauty industry entrepreneurs to help guide the direction of the BIPOC and women-owned company.

The newest advisors have already begun lending their business expertise to the Mom Juice Wine brand maker. Kristin Taylor, CEO and one-half of the founding duo for KT Winery, said in a press release, “Both Rachel and Monique have already provided valuable advice as the beauty industry has a reputation for understanding consumers deeply and creating products and experiences perfectly for their audiences.”

Women business owners continue to climb in today’s economy and are reaching back to lend a helping hand to others. According to a press release, Rodriguez said, “Throughout my journey with Mielle Organics, I have been passionate about showing up and opening doors for future generations of Black and female entrepreneurs.”

She said about her involvement with KT Winery, “I’m honored to join KT Winery’s board of advisors and use my experience to pour into another woman-led brand.” The gratitude surrounding the newest board advisors is mutual as Taylor said about Rodriguez and Roff, “We are grateful for their commitment to KT Winery and helping us take this business to the next level,” per the release.

Roff, whose Urban Skin RX brand was acquired by American Exchange Group earlier this year, recognized the hustle in the women leading KT WInery.

She said, “It was the grit, tenacity and hustle of the founders. I believe they understand the sacrifices needed to grow this brand in a way that is both financially and operationally smart. Their commitment and strategic mindset set them apart, and I have no doubt that Mom Juice is built for success .”

The BIPOC-owned company founded by Taylor and Macie Mincey also announced the debut of its WeFunder Investment campaign. WeFunder aims to raise $1.1 million to land the brand on the shelves of 300 more retailers, according to a press release. The low-sugar Mom Juice Wine brand is already sold in over 500 locations.

To increase the number of women investors, the company welcomes $100 or more investments as part of its WeFunder Investment campaign for $1.1 million. Anyone can invest until April 30.

