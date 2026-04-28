Miguel Takes On Mentorship Role As NYU Scholar-In-Residence

As the 2025–2026 Scholar-in-Residence at NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, Grammy-winning singer Miguel is witnessing the impact of his work firsthand.

Last October, NYU announced that Miguel would launch a yearlong residency, sharing two decades of industry experience with students through seminars, masterclasses, and cross-disciplinary collaborations. Now, six months into his “CAOS Curriculum”—inspired by his 2025 album—the “Adorn” singer is reflecting on how the residency is shaping his impact on emerging creatives.

“The funnest part has been the sharpening of the concepts and the lessons that I think are important to pass from one artist to other creators,” Miguel told Jabari Young on Forbes’ “The Enterprise Zone.” “I think the sharpening, the questions that I get, the interaction, that’s been the most rewarding because it lets me know that my experience is not only valuable for me but that it’s impactful for other people.”

The residency launched alongside CAOS, Miguel’s fifth studio album, released on October 23—his 40th birthday. His “CAOS Curriculum” covers topics like sparking creativity, finding collaborators, modern marketing, and the business side of music, including contracts and intellectual property.

Miguel says the timing feels intentional, reflecting what he sees as real “chaos” shaping both life and creative expression.

“Getting these questions, reinforcing the ideas and the concepts and my personal experiences and drawing parallels to historical events where people really spoke chaos to power in their own way, that gives me hope, and I think in a time of chaos, that’s what we need the most and specifically for artists,” Miguel explained.

With more than two decades in the industry—having released his major-label debut as a teenager and going on to collaborate with the likes of Usher and Musiq Soulchild—Miguel designed the program to challenge an industry he says often profits from creators while offering them the least protection.

“The CAOS Curriculum is about shifting that balance—re-centering power with artists and creative enablers,” he said in a press release. “It’s not just about making your best work, but knowing how to protect and sustain it.”

Through his coursework, Miguel has found a new way to share his passion for music and connect with fellow creatives.

“Art is important because you got to have hope to create. You have to have it,” he said. “And to make art gives other people hope because they see themselves in art’s details. And to see oneself in the details of others means that we’re drawing a connection to humanity. We’re giving a reason for people to connect to one another. And I think in a time again of uncertainty, we need that the most.”

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