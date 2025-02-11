Women by Stacy Jackson My Little Rosebud Founder Mika Simpson Launches 2025 ‘Forever Collection’ Just In Time For Valentine’s Day My Little Rosebud's 2025 Forever Collection offers a Grande option of 100 preserved roses







Maryland businesswoman Mika Simpson is blossoming into a master florist with her popular flower company, My Little Rosebud, and with a new collection of preserved roses, she’s expanded her catalog of elegant arrangements nationwide.

The former Atlanta lash technician founded My Little Rosebud in Capitol Heights, Maryland to offer an experience and provide fresh bouquets to locals. After being in the floral industry for nearly a year and a half, her company has already bloomed into a six-figure business venture and the florist’s recent addition for her customers, whom she refers to as “Rosebuds,” is giving true romance and the beauty of fresh blooms.

Simpson introduced BLACK ENTERPRISE to her 2025 “Forever Collection,” a hand-selected line of roses she described as timeless treasures. “We wanted to offer our customers something truly special — roses that capture the romance and beauty of fresh blooms, but with the convenience and longevity that we all crave,” the floral boutique owner said.

2025 Forever Collection



In January, My Little Rosebud launched the Forever Collection, preserved roses which last for up to three years. They’re real roses that go through an eco-friendly preservation process which allows them to expand their lifetime. The roses are carefully treated and require no water or sunlight to maintain their natural appearance, texture, and fragrance. “I decided to launch that just because I know a lot of people really enjoy the gift of flowers and sharing something special with someone,” said Simpson, who also kept in mind people who may not have the time or know how to properly care for them. Since the preserved roses in the Forever Collection minimize the maintenance load for those who Simpson said may not have the “green thumb.”

The Forever Collection offers exquisite options in three different sizes that customers can cherish for a long time. “We have small, large, and our grande, which is [a bouquet] of one hundred preserved roses,” she said. The exclusive line is available in red, white, and pink.

“They’re gorgeous. They smell great. I’m obsessed with them!” she said.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day!

Boxed and elegantly packaged, the Forever Collection is perfect for anyone looking for long-lasting gifts that symbolizes beauty, elegance and affection. “It’s just one of those gifts that you can give to someone for almost any occasion,” the My Little Rosebud founder said. “They can be a gift to yourself just to have something in your home, graduation, [or] birthdays.”

So, what’s the perfect gift to pair with a bouquet of roses from the 2025 Forever Collection? “The perfect gift, in my opinion, would be a love letter,” said Simpson. “Because you don’t have to spend money on it. It’s really just the thought and I think those are the perfect pairs.” Going for a more grand gesture, the Maryland florist recommended the Grande bouquet. “In person, it’s huge,” she said. “But even if you want to do something small, we have our smaller sizes. I just want them to experience the love.”

My Little Rosebud bouquets are an experience and Simpson hopes her Rosebuds enjoy their flowers while they’re still alive. “Roses, especially, have an amazing scent,” she said. Simply going up to them and smelling them everyday, making sure the timeless treasures are cared for and kept visible, will allow for a more intimate experience. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s day with someone special, cherishing moments with loved ones, or simply adding a touch of elegance to your home this year, My Little Rosebud has your floral needs covered, and to keep the experience for Simpson’s Rosebuds hassle-free, aftercare cards are given with every bouquet to provide instructions on how to care for the flowers, which includes trimming and water maintenance.

The preserved roses are available year-round and ship nationwide. Due to delicacy, other fresh flower bouquets are available for in-store purchase and pickup. My Little Rosebud serves the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas. Look out for limited-time collections in the future, including a special arrangement for Mother’s Day. Rosebuds can stay connected on Instagram and TikTok or by joining the My Little Rosebud mailing list.

