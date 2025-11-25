Mike Epps Drops Nugget On Freshly-Released Brothers, ‘There’s No Reward For Coming Home After 30 Years’

Comedian Mike Epps shared some words of wisdom for Black men during a recent episode of the podcast Artist 2 Artist with Harlem rapper Jim Jones.

It’s doubtful that everybody was happy to hear from Ice Cube’s right-hand man and the HGTV star.

The Indiana-raised actor had some controversial views on certain aspects of the Black community. He expressed disappointment that, when some people come home from a prison stint, they are often celebrated for it.

“Those are the wrong journeys to celebrate,” he said. “Young man, there’s no reward for coming home after 30 years. You don’t get no f**king care package, n**ga, you are a failure. Get your ass out here and help these kids, n**ga, pay that back forward.”

Some people responded with some reactions to his comments.

Our community is our biggest enemy.



He's acting like black folks are the majority receiving SNAP benefits, when it's really white folks.



He's spreading propoganda. — Trump Cankles McPhat Back (@EveAdamsNJ) November 16, 2025

wtf is Mike Epps on he back getting high or what??I don’t see a problem with a man being celebrated coming home from a bid all this man time been taken away from him his life got put on hold for bs he should’ve never been In there period — Gcjuan32 (@Gcjuan32) November 23, 2025

But that’s not all. In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Epps caused controversy when he said that Black people need to get cut off from food stamps or SNAP, which some 40 million Americans take advantage of.

“So, don’t take this as personal about the food stamps and all that. I’m actually glad they’re cutting some of these n**gas off food stamps because some of us need to not be on food stamps because it’s a trickle-down effect,” he told Charlamagne the God.

He said accepting the benefits is more detrimental than it seems.

“You get the food stamps, then you go buy the food that gives you cancer, then you eat the food that gives you cancer, then you’re sad, you’re walking around here upset, your diet’s f**ked up. “Now, I’m gonna tell you some honest God truth. Your diet done sent a lot of n**gas to prison.”

Some people chimed in on what Epps had to say.

Mike Epps is not known for standing up for anything



When the police kills an unarmed black person he's silent, he's nowhere to be found.



When there's an injustice done to black people



Mike Epps is silent



Tyler Perry on the other hand helps the poor



Tyler is a good brother — Malcolm Shabazz (@malcolmshabazz6) November 16, 2025

