Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn After Losing The Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit, Milagro Gramz Launches ‘Independent Media’ Fund Milagro Gramz has started a “new media” fund following her loss in Megan Thee Stallion's defamation lawsuit.







YouTuber Milagro Gramz has launched a fund for her “independent media” campaign after losing a defamation suit to rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

On Dec. 2, a press page for the media commentator linked to a GiveSendGo campaign seeking financial support for “the rise of new media.” The media fund launch came a day after a federal jury ruled that Milagro Cooper, known as Milagro Gramz, defamed and harassed the Grammy-winning rapper.

“In an era where legacy media gatekeepers decide what you see, hear, and think, a new generation of independent creators is breaking through, but independence comes at a cost,” Cooper wrote in the campaign description. “No billionaire backers. No corporate ad dollars with strings attached. Just raw determination… and the support of people who believe information should be free, fearless, and in the hands of those who earn your trust every single day.”

“Every dollar you give goes straight to the front lines of independent media; no middlemen, no agenda, no filter,” she added. “When you back new media, you’re not just consuming content; you’re defending a principle: The right to speak. The right to question. The right to know.”

Cooper’s push for “new media” comes after a federal jury of five men and four women sided with Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, in her lawsuit accusing Cooper of acting as a “mouthpiece,” “puppet,” and “paid surrogate” for Tory Lanez, who shot Megan in Los Angeles on July 15, 2020, and was later convicted. The jury initially awarded $75,000, which U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga later reduced to $59,000 in a final ruling on Dec. 2.

The financial strain on Cooper comes amid personal challenges she revealed during the trial, including a reported negative bank balance of $10,000 and telling the court, “I have had to prioritize how to feed my kids.” Her legal battle also led to lost income, including the termination of her Stationhead contract, which had paid her over $6,000 per month.

Following the verdict, Cooper took to social media to post a video thanking her fans for their support and sarcastically claiming she plans to release a mixtape since”the only place where you can bully people and talk crazy and pop sh*t is in the studio.”

Blogger Milagro Gramz isn't letting a lawsuit loss against Megan Thee Stallion keep her from speaking out and throwing shade at the rapper.



On Monday (Dec. 1), shortly after news that a jury found Milagro "Gramz" Cooper liable of defamation, promotion of an altered sexual… pic.twitter.com/DUuyoCJT9c — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 2, 2025

Jurors determined that Cooper deliberately urged her thousands of followers on X and Instagram to watch a sexually explicit deepfake video of Megan circulating online. Megan has stated that she has been struggling with mental health challenges since the Tory Lanez shooting and the subsequent harassment from Cooper.

RELATED CONTENT: Megan Thee Stallion’s Foundation To Honor Changemakers At First-Ever Gala