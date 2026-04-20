Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Miles College Alum, Alexia Jayy, Becomes First Black Woman To Win NBC’s ‘The Voice’ HBCU alum Alexia Jayy has made history as the first Black woman to win NBC’s The Voice.







An HBCU alumna from Miles College in Alabama has made history as the first Black woman to win NBC’s “The Voice.”

On April 14, Alexia Jayy of Irvington, Alabama, was crowned the winner of Season 29 of “The Voice,” becoming the first Black woman to win in the show’s 15-year history, HBCU Game Day reports. The Miles College alumna and mother of three topped finalists Liv Ciara (second), Lucas West (third), and Mikenley Brown (fourth) with standout performances of “Lady Marmalade” and Adele’s “One and Only.”

Days after her win, Alexia Jayy (born Bri Jackson) returned home to Irvington, where family, friends, and community members welcomed her home with pride and celebration.

“These are all the singers in my family, and they’re celebrating because I won ‘The Voice,’” Jayy said.

Throughout the competition, Jayy stood out from her blind audition with “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” After joining Adam Levine’s team, she continued to impress with performances of “Nightshift” by The Commodores, Whitney Houston’s “You Give Good Love,” and Aretha Franklin’s “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You).”

From her beginnings in a gospel girl group to sharing stages with icons like Lauryn Hill at the Grammys, Jayy said the journey still feels surreal at times.

“For Miss Lauryn Hill to want me to be a part of something that she has going is probably the most amazing thing in the world,” Jayy said.

Her uncle, Leodis Payne, said his niece has always stood out, crediting her dedication and persistence in pursuing her passion for music.

“To perfect what you’re doing, you need to stay with it to be great. She stayed with it, and I don’t have to tell you she’s great, she’s great,” Payne said.

Shortly after her win on The Voice, Alexia Jayy took the stage on the “Today Show” to perform “Rent Free,” one of many major stages she hopes to continue gracing.

“I’m going to keep getting on those big stages, keep working, because this is only the beginning,” Jayy said.

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