Dozens Honor March On Washington At MLK Site In Atlanta

Atlanta, the birthplace and homestead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was the site for many to gather in honor of 60th anniversary of the March On Washington. Dozens traveled to the Dr. King National Historic Park to gather and pay respects to the activism of the civil rights leader Aug. 26.

In a special day of programming, the historic site featured 60-year-old footage of the event, including a viewing of the “I Have A Dream” speech shared by Dr. King at the 1963 March. The immersive event surrounded guests with music of the era to fully engulf them in the scene. Attendees also experienced hearing first-hand accounts of those who partook in the Civil Rights Movement, creating an intimate yet educational festivity to honor King’s legacy, as reported by Fox 5 Atlanta.

Guests at the National Park were also allowed access inside Ebenezer Baptist Church, where an Park Ranger led interpretive talks inside the sanctuary. Known as Dr. King’s church home, the establishment was also part of the Civil Rights Movement’s deep history, being the first place where the Reverend conducted a speech.

Many Atlanta activists spoke on King’s impact on their activism, which helped shape the landscape of their native city.

In an interview with radio station WABE, Andrew Young, former mayor of Atlanta, spoke on how tranquil the event was, given the constant threat of danger that the nonviolent protesters were under.

“It turned out to be very peaceful,” expressed the civil rights activist.

“The March on Washington really excited the hopes and dreams of everybody … that all men were born with certain inalienable rights; life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

All attendees were left with a sense of empowerment and advocacy that Dr. King evoked in his words, and what the March On Washington has represented for generations.

