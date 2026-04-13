Mo’ne Davis Signs With Indianapolis Clowns

Former Hampton University softball player, Mo’ne Davis, has recently signed on to play for the Indianapolis Clowns of the Banana Ball Championship League.

Davis has joined the Clowns, the league’s newest franchise. The announcement was made on social media on April 8.

The Indianapolis Clowns have signed Mo'ne Davis, the Little League World Series ICON and WPBL first-rounder 👏 pic.twitter.com/9nZvUuKWsE — Banana Ball (@BananaBall_) April 8, 2026

The Philadelphia native, who first became known as the first girl to throw a shutout in Little League World Series history, was a 13-year-old pitcher for the Philadelphia Taney Dragons when she achieved the feat in 2014.

Davis made her debut for the Clowns recently and received a standing ovation and cheers from the crowd when she headed to the pitching mound to participate in the game. She came in as a relief pitcher and got the opposing batter to ground out to end the contest. She had some words to say after the game.

“It feels great to get the support of my teammates. I have the support of everyone in this organization. To inspire other girls, to let them know, you know, you can do this. You know, those girls on every single team, that you can do whatever you put your mind to.”

The 24-year-old, who had a fastball that clocked in at 70 mph at the time she played in the LLWS, also pitched a shutout with eight strikeouts in the Taney Dragons’ first game against Nashville. She played basketball in high school and softball at Hampton University.

Davis was recently selected as the 10th overall pick in the inaugural Women’s Pro Baseball League Draft in November 2025. Major League Baseball had previously announced that there would be four teams to start the league in August. The four teams playing will represent New York, Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The league will play its games at Robin Roberts Stadium in Springfield, Illinois.

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