Sports by Kandiss Edwards Mo’ Money: Floyd Mayweather Wins Big By Betting On The Underdog The match earned Mayweather a reported $124,000.







Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather gambled on the underdog, Terence Crawford, and won.

Though Money Mayweather is already a millionaire, he is a known gambler. On Sept. 13, Mayweather dropped $50,000 in support of Crawford against the former super middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez.

Mayweather clearly saw the potential in Crawford, who was not favored to win. Crawford entered the fight as a +148 underdog and moved up two weight classes to fight Canelo. The match earned Mayweather $124,000, according to the winning ticket he posted to Instagram. While the masses may have been surprised by the victory, Mayweather’s expertise in the sport most likely gave him valuable insight into the capabilities of his pick.

Crawford is now considered a historymaker. He is the first undisputed champion at three weight classes in the four-belt era. His current record stands at 42-0. According to reports, his purse for the fight is $50 million. After the 40-year-old boxer’s big payday, he may be making his way to retirement much like Mayweather.

In a post-match conference, Crawford was asked about whether he would go for the fourth belt. He quickly shut down the notion. When asked if he would drop his weight to 154lbs to fight the man who trained Canelo, he immediately declined.

“No. I’m not going down to 154.”

@zairethinker “Would you consider going back down to 154lbs. & face Jaron Ennis?” Terence Crawford: “No. I ain’t going down to 154lbs.” ♬ original sound – ZaireThinker – ZaireThinker

Whether the champion fights again remains to be seen. Still, there is nothing more for Crawford to prove. His name is already being mentioned in the conversation with Floyd Mayweather, who ended his career with a multitude of accolades, including multiple world championships, an Olympic bronze medal, multiple Golden Glove wins, and more.

When the media asked Crawford to compare himself to Mayweather, he refused. Crawford remained confident in his greatness while paying homage to those who came before him.

“Floyd is the best in his generation. I’m the best in my generation,” he said at the conference.

