Mo'Nique Calls Out Tyler Perry After He Spoke At Angie Stone's Funeral







Comedian and Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique has written an open letter to filmmaker Tyler Perry addressing longstanding grievances and calling for accountability.

The letter came after the recent funeral for legendary soul singer Angie Stone, a trailblazer in hip-hop, R&B, and soul music. Perry, who attended the service, publicly lamented how Stone had been underappreciated and poorly treated throughout her career.

Mo’Nique seized the moment to critique Perry’s remarks and actions. The actress highlighted what she alleged to be similar treatment she faced at his hands. In the letter, Mo’Nique directly addressed Perry and outlined four key points detailing how, in her view, her contributions to the entertainment industry have been critiqued by the owner of Tyler Perry Studios.

“You labeled me ‘difficult to work with’ despite never having worked with me,” she wrote.

The comedian called on Perry, famously known for his Madea character, to take responsibility for actions she believed aided in her being blackballed in the entertainment industry.

“You asked, ‘Where is the money she is owed?’ Mo’Nique wrote. “The false narrative you perpetuated helped blackball me and cost me tens of millions of dollars,” she continued.

https://twitter.com/VibeMagazine/status/1902095331434942471

The letter has sparked mixed reactions across social media, with some users supporting Mo’Nique’s candor and others criticizing the message and its timing. The Precious star has long been known for speaking out against inequality in Hollywood.

However, not all observers were sympathetic. An X user voiced frustration, writing, “At this point, Mo’Nique needs to see a therapist because turning someone’s funeral into a chance to say Tyler Perry owes you money is not something a functioning person would do.”

At this point MoNique needs to see a therapist because turning someone's funeral into a chance to say Tyler Perry owes you money is not something a functioning person would do. — James Jones (@jamesjonesesq) March 19, 2025

Another supporter backed Mo’Nique, saying she has a valid argument and is challenging the Black Hollywood elite.

“Mo’Nique wasn’t wrong at all,” the person said. “Y’all will criticize and critique Tyler Perry’s work but won’t call out his actions. He stood at Angie Stone’s funeral preaching about the very things he’s done to Mo’Nique. Everything she said in her post was absolutely true.”

Monique wasn’t wrong at all. Y’all will criticize & critique Tyler Perry’s work but not his actions as a person. He stood up there at Angie Stones funeral preaching about the same things he’s done to Monique. Everything she said in her post was absolutely true. — Priest (@HesTheOG) March 19, 2025

Public reaction to Mo’Nique’s stance may vary, but the comedian has never shied away from speaking her mind. Polarizing at times, Mo’Nique has drawn criticism for her outspoken opposition to Black women wearing bonnets in public — a viewpoint some have dismissed as antiquated and rooted in respectability politics.

In addition to her recent address to Tyler Perry, Mo’Nique has also publicly confronted filmmaker Lee Daniels, accusing him of mistreatment and underpayment during their past collaborations.

Despite pushback from both the industry and the public, the Queen Of Comedy has consistently shown a willingness to challenge prominent figures and call out perceived injustices, regardless of the backlash.

