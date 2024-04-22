News by Stacy Jackson Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Fishburne Issued 24-Month Probation Amid 2022 Arrest Montana Fishburne, the daughter of "The Matrix" actor Laurence Fishburne, allegedly assaulted an officer in 2022 after calling 911 on her ex.









Actor Laurence Fishburne’s daughter, Montana Fishburne, has been handed a 24-month probationary sentence following her arrest in 2022.

The 32-year-old found herself in legal turmoil after a January 2022 incident with Broward County law enforcement, in which she was charged with battery against a police officer. US Weekly reported that court documents reveal that Montana had dialed 911, alleging harassment and threats from a former boyfriend. However, cops arrived, and no one was home.

Accounts state that Montana allegedly unleashed a torrent of verbal outbursts at the officers despite being instructed “multiple times to back up.” The escalating situation culminated in Montana striking one of the deputies, leaving swelling and redness on the officer’s ear.

Initially pleading not guilty to the felony charge, she ultimately entered a no-contest plea on April 10. According to Montana’s attorney, Michael Grieco, “There is no admission of guilt and no conviction. The case will be sealed and put in the rearview,” and Montana can “move on with her life.” The attorney revealed Montana’s probation term would conclude upon successful completion of a 13-week anger management program.

The 32-year-old is the product of Laurence’s union with his ex-wife, Hajna O. Moss.

Lately, Montana has been active on social media, documenting her journey toward becoming a certified yoga instructor, a path she attributes to her mother, whom she called her “very first teacher & lifelong Guru” in a Feb. 5 Instagram post.

People mentioned that at age 18, Montana ventured into the adult film industry, asserting at the time, “Being in an adult film is not a big deal…It’s something I always wanted to do. I have always been comfortable with my body and sexuality.” She acknowledged not seeking parental approval but emphasized, “I never did it to hurt them.” In 2010, she told TMZ that Laurence was not happy about her career with Vivid Entertainment as a porn star. “I’m not going to speak with you ’till you turn your life around,” “The Matrix” actor allegedly told his daughter during that time.

Since revealing that Montana “embarrassed” him, the actor has been seen on Instagram in more recent years, embracing his daughter.