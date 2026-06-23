Education by Selena Hill Motown Records Launches ‘New Legends’ Internship Program For HBCU Students The iconic label is launching a new internship initiative designed to help HBCU students who aspire to work in the music business.







Motown Records is investing in the next generation of Black music industry leaders through a new internship initiative designed specifically for students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The legendary record label recently announced the launch of its New Legends Internship Program, a 10-week immersive experience that provides students with hands-on exposure to the inner workings of the music business. The inaugural cohort began June 8 and will run through Aug. 14, giving participants experience across several departments, including marketing, creative services, digital strategy, and artist and repertoire (A&R), reports Complex.

The program arrives during Black Music Month and aims to create a direct pathway for HBCU students seeking careers in an industry where access and professional networks can often be difficult to obtain. Participants will contribute to active projects, learn day-to-day business operations, and receive mentorship from music executives and industry professionals.

“Motown has always been committed to discovering and developing talent that shapes culture,” said Dante Smith, senior vice president of marketing and head of Motown Digital, according to Complex. “With New Legends, we’re extending that legacy beyond artists and into the future executives, creatives, marketers and innovators who will help define the next era of the music industry.”

The first New Legends class includes students from Howard University, Morgan State University, North Carolina A&T State University, and Spelman College. According to Motown, the students represent a new generation of creative and business talent poised to enter the entertainment industry.

The initiative aligns with Motown’s long-standing legacy of discovering and cultivating talent. Founded in 1959 by Berry Gordy, the label helped launch the careers of iconic artists, including Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and The Jackson 5. Now, rather than focusing solely on artists, Motown is turning its attention to the executives, strategists, marketers, and innovators behind the scenes. Through New Legends, the company hopes to ensure that the future of the music business includes a stronger pipeline of Black talent equipped to lead the industry for years to come.

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