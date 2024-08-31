News by Sharelle Burt Murder Suspect On The Run Fell Into The Hands Of Police Officers After Falling Through Roof Of Hiding Spot Well that's bizarre....







Alleged murder suspect, Deario Wilkerson’s luck, ran out after the roof of his hiding spot in Memphis, Tennessee, collapsed, landing him in the hands of police, NPR reports.

The U.S. Marshals Service said agents in Memphis captured the 20-year-old Wilkerson on Aug. 26 after being on the run for months for charges of first-degree murder and reckless endangerment, all in connection to a fatal shooting. The suspect’s whereabouts were being tracked, leading authorities to a residence. “Wilkerson attempted to hide in the attic as the USMS searched the residence; however, he fell through the ceiling,” a statement read.

Officials said Wilkerson wasn’t injured in the fall and was taken into custody immediately.

The dramatic arrest capped off a string of incidents that started in April 2024 when a shooting left Troy Cunningham dead and a woman injured. According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office, Wilkerson was one of three people arrested in connection with the incident. After police were called to an apartment complex on April 2 for a disturbance, multiple gunshots were heard. The statement said, “The victim, Troy Cunningham, was discovered on the sidewalk near Peres and Merton Street, having sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the back of his head.”

At the time of the incident, according to WREG, one of the other suspects, identified as Jarius Hibbler, was seen wearing a blue hoodie and pointed a gun at the victim. When Cunningham put his hands in the air, Wilkerson lunged at him, starting the fight. One of the victim’s family members told authorities she heard the suspects admit to Cunningham that they were going to take his “Gen,” which is allegedly slang for “Glock” or a gun.

The gunshots struck a vehicle that was passing with two female passengers inside, one of whom was shot in the shoulder. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, suffering noncritical injuries.

Wilkerson has been on the wanted list since May 9 following an issued arrest warrant. While the suspect was on the run, the case was turned into a fugitive investigation handled by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) department. The task force is described as a “multi-agency task force within Western Tennessee.”

With offices in Memphis and Jackson, the department consists of Deputy U.S. Marshals and officers from Shelby, Fayette, and Tipton County. Special agents from the Tennessee Department of Correction Special Agents and Tennessee Highway Patrol also serve on the force.

The TRVFTF has captured over 2,600 violent fugitives and sexual predators since 2021.

