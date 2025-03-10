Myles Garrett Becomes Highest-Paid Non-Quarterback After Agreeing To Contract Extension With Cleveland Browns

The deal will reportedly pay the defensive back an average of $40 million per year

Another record-breaking contract extension took place in the NFL when Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns agreed to a deal that will keep the defensive end with the team through the 2030 season.

The Browns announced that Garrett signed an extension to stay with the team, after publicly requesting a trade in February following a disappointing 3-14 record. He expressed a desire to win when he stated that he wanted to leave. Garrett met with Andrew Berry, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager, to discuss his frustration after they spoke during their exit interviews once the season ended.

9️⃣5️⃣ is staying in the 2️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ We’ve agreed to terms on a 4-year extension with Myles Garrett! 📰 » https://t.co/jbP3i6GLU4 pic.twitter.com/Uwn01KdaZi — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 9, 2025

Berry knew that having Garrett stay on the team would make him an integral part of the team’s winning, so he offered the extension. The team did not release details on how much the deal was worth, but ESPN reported that he would average $40 million per year. With $123.5 million in guaranteed money, Garrett is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

On Feb. 3, Garrett requested a trade. In a written statement, he said his “goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton; it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.”

He asked to be traded to a playoff-contending team.

Garrett’s contract includes a no-trade clause, which was negotiated by his agent, Kluth Sports’ President of Football, Nicole Lynn.

Garrett has been with the Browns for eight seasons after being selected No. 1 by the team in the 2017 NFL Draft. The six-time Pro Bowler won the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and was in the running to win the award in 2022 and 2024.

Although the Browns had a dismal season, he was a bright light for the franchise. During the 2024 season, he became the 45th player in NFL history since 1982 to have 100 career sacks. Garrett was the fourth-fastest player to achieve that feat when he did it in his 115th game, and the only player to accomplish that before turning 29.

RELATED CONTENT: Feds, Lies, And Payola: 3 Men Plead Guilty In ‘Soprano-esque’ Fraud & Bribery Scandal Uncovered At Newark International Airport