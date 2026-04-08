News by Sharelle B. McNair For The First Time, NAACP Urges 25th Amendment To Oust Trump—Could It Work? the NAACP called for “urgent action to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution in response to alarming signs of President Trump's deteriorating health and increasingly delusional behavior.”







The NAACP is jumping in with calls for President Donald Trump to be removed or impeached using the 25th Amendment for the first time in the organization’s history after he declared the possibility of war crimes.

In a press release posted to the civil rights organization’s website, the NAACP called for “urgent action to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution in response to alarming signs of President Trump’s deteriorating health and increasingly delusional behavior.” “The rhetoric and actions emanating from the highest office in the land has reached a level of instability that poses a direct threat to the well-being of millions of Americans and the integrity of our armed forces,” the release read.

The call for action comes after Trump shocked the world by inciting violence against the country of Iran, saying “a whole civilization will die tonight” on his Truth Social app before agreeing to a two-week ceasefire. The nation’s oldest civil rights organization isn’t the only one to sound the alarm. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Tx.) sent a letter to Vice President JD Vance and members of the Republican Party to “do your fucking job” and invoke the 25th Amendment.

We are watching a dangerous and unfit President drag this country toward catastrophe — and Republicans refuse to act.



Invoke the 25th Amendment. Do your fucking job. pic.twitter.com/grnE6g2nsH — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) April 7, 2026

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson referred to the president as being “unfit, unwell, and unhinged” and described his behavior as “dangerous.” “This president is unfit, unwell, and unhinged. The rhetoric and behavior we are witnessing from Trump isn’t just alarming, it’s dangerous,” Johnson said.

“When the person entrusted with the highest office in the land demonstrates a disregard for truth, stability, and the well-being of the American people, it’s a threat to the entire nation and the world. Trump must be immediately removed from office.”

But could it happen?

According to USA Today, the 25th Amendment outlines succession rules for the presidential office in the event of presidential disability or removal. In the first two sections, it places the vice president next in line to assume office when the leader vacates the office by death, removal, or resignation. Sounds simple enough, as the amendment can be invoked by or against any sitting president, but getting it cleared carries much higher stakes.

Research shows the majority, if not all, of the current cabinet leaders — Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Scott Turner and more — will need to agree to invoke.

That may be highly unlikely, as none have expressed support for removing the president or taking any actions against him.

However, the NAACP thinks the time is now. “The NAACP stands firm in advocating for the rights and safety of all Americans. We urge the Vice President and the Cabinet to act with the urgency this situation demands,” the organization continued.

“Our democracy, our armed forces, and the safety of our citizens depend on decisive action now. We call on all leaders to prioritize the health of our nation and uphold the principles enshrined in our Constitution.”

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