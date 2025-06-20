Naomi Campbell Offers Rare Glimpse Of Her Daughter At ‘Cowboy Carter’ Show

Naomi Campbell attended all three nights of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter tour” in London, bringing her daughter along to enjoy the final show.

The legendary supermodel shared a photo and video dump from her “musical week” of live shows including Cowboy Carter and a festival at Gunnersbury Park London. Among the photos included one of her daughter who “was absolutely transfixed watching” Beyoncé on stage.

Campbell typically keeps her children out of the spotlight and off social media. Lately, though, she’s shared a few glimpses into her life as a mom, including a recent beach day with her son and daughter.

“Jumping 7 joyful waves with my two baby loves—my heartbeats, my forever angels. Everything I am, I am for you.❤️❤️ #mumlife,” she captioned the post.

Campbell, 55, welcomed both of her children via surrogacy, her daughter in 2021 and her son in 2023. She opened up about her love for motherhood in a profile with Harper’s Bazaar last year.

“The biggest blessing is to have these two innocent, beautiful souls and for me to be able to be their mother,” she said. “I learn a lot each day. They’re good kids.”

In a separate interview, Campbell stressed how important she takes her job as a parent

“My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future,” Campbell told The Times of London. “I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110% my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school,” she added.

Having welcomed children after the age of 50, Campbell had a special message for young women who think they don’t want to have kids.

“I have heard a lot of young girls saying that it is too expensive to have children and they may not want them, and I have said, ‘You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum,'” she said. “I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing.”

