photo credit: wikkimedia Entrepreneurship by Sidnee Michelle Nascar’s Rajah Caruth Named 1st Celebrity Ambassador For Black-Owned WavEnforcer The partnership also highlights the history of Black entrepreneurship behind Firstline Brands







NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth is expanding his influence beyond the racetrack after being named the first celebrity brand ambassador for WavEnforcer, a men’s grooming brand under Black-owned Firstline Brands, according to a recent announcement.

The Houston-based company announced the partnership Oct. 13, bringing together the rising motorsports talent and a grooming brand with a 40-year history of serving multicultural consumers.

The collaboration launched Oct. 9 during the EcoSave 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Caruth drove the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports. WavEnforcer appeared as an associate sponsor on the vehicle.

The partnership also highlights the history of Black entrepreneurship behind Firstline Brands, founded by Robert A. Bowser. His daughter, Joni Odum, now serves as the company’s president and CEO.

According to Odum, WavEnforcer was the first brand her father established four decades ago, introducing grooming accessories such as do-rags and boar-bristle brushes designed for textured hair. Those products helped Firstline become the first Black-owned textured hair accessory manufacturer to achieve national retail distribution, according to the company.

“Rajah represents the pioneering spirit and authenticity that define WavEnforcer, and we’re proud to welcome him to the Firstline family,” Odum said in a statement.

Caruth currently competes in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for JR Motorsports, driving the No. 88 Chevrolet. In 2024, he became the third Black driver to win a NASCAR national series race, joining Wendell Scott and Bubba Wallace.

“My hair is a huge part of my culture and identity, so proper grooming is essential,” Caruth said in a statement.

The partnership will feature Caruth in social media campaigns and promotional events aimed at introducing WavEnforcer products to new consumers.

Content featuring Caruth began appearing Oct. 9 across WavEnforcer, Firstline Brands and Caruth’s Instagram and TikTok accounts.

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