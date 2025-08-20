Kobe Sneaker Commercial Features Natalia Bryant, Jalen Brunson

A new Kobe Bryant sneaker is about to be released, and the promotional ad brings together one of the Black Mamba’s daughters, Natalia Bryant, and New York Knicks superstar player Jalen Brunson.

Nike is releasing the Kobe 3 Protro Halo on the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s birthday, which falls on Aug. 23. The brand touts this as “Nike’s most extensive Kobe Protro effort to date,” fashioning the footwear after the original design that Kobe wore during his 2007-08 MVP season.

The ad shows Brunson walking into a jewelry shop, and as the salesperson suggests certain pieces of bling, he’s not impressed as he is shown several items. As he is looking around the shop, he notices Natalia working on some footwear. The sneaker catches his attention, and he inquires about the shoe.

“What’s she working on?” he asks as he approaches the all-white Kobe 3 Protro Halo.

He reaches for the sneaker, and before he gets his hands on it, Natalia Bryant snatches it from him, saying, “Whoa! You reach, I teach.”

After being questioned by Natalia and the salesperson, he seemingly gives sufficient responses, so they allow him to touch the shoe. To which she says, “You might be ready, but I’m still not convinced.”

When he is ready to receive the shoe, someone walks into the shop. As they look toward the door, it’s the No. 1-ranked high school basketball player, Aaliyah Chavez from Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas, who is an incoming freshman for Oklahoma. It appears that Brunson is about to be challenged.

“It’s the first time we’ve overhauled the outsole, midsole, and upper together in a Protro,” said Jeni Takekawa McDonald, Kobe Footwear product director, in a written statement. “We listened to wear-test feedback and made real updates. This is a smarter, sharper, better version of an already strong performer.”

The sneaker will be available on SNKRS and at select retail locations.

