Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington Shout Outs To Black-Owned Businesses On National Black Bookstore Day National Black Bookstore Day recognizes independent bookstores







It’s official. April 7 is now National Black Bookstore Day. The initiative was powered by the former mayor of Sacramento and former NBA star Kevin Johnson. Johnson is also the founder of the National Association of Black Bookstores and the owner of Underground Books.

National Black Bookstore Day recognizes independent bookstores for their essential work in community building and the preservation of historical legacies. Black-owned bookstores have operated as central hubs for activism, civil rights, educational activities, and cultural preservation. The number of Black-owned bookstores in the United States increased from 54 in 2010 to more than 300 to date, proving Black communities do support Black bookstores. Check out these nine nationally recognized Black-owned bookstores.

Marcus Books

Julian and Raye Richardson established this San Francisco bookstore that has remained a fundamental part of Black literary culture in the Bay Area for more than 60 years. The bookstore operates under its second-generation leadership, educating people while serving as a center for activist work and community involvement. Marcus Books focuses on African American literature and history. The store began operations in 1960 and has become the oldest independent bookstore owned by Black Americans in the United States.

The Lit. Bar

Noëlle Santos established the bookstore-and-wine-bar hybrid, The Lit. Bar, which stands as The Bronx’s sole independent bookstore. The store began operations in 2019 with the mission of eliminating “book deserts” and bringing literary resources back to underserved communities.

Hakim’s Bookstore

Hakim’s Bookstore, established by Dawud Hakim in 1959, is Philadelphia’s oldest Black-owned bookstore. The bookstore, which is located in West Philadelphia, is a specialized collection center for Black historical and educational materials.

Baldwin & Co.

DJ Johnson established this contemporary bookstore and coffee space in New Orleans during the early 2020s. The establishment rapidly developed into a community institution that prioritizes literacy and cultural connection.

Source Booksellers

Janet Webster Jones founded this Detroit bookstore, which focuses on nonfiction, health, and social justice topics. The bookstore began operations in 2002, with a mission to foster social change and empower individuals through knowledge.

MahoganyBooks

Couple Derrick and Ramunda founded MahoganyBooks, which became a nationally recognized Black-owned bookstore brand. MahoganyBooks began selling books online in 2007 and added a physical store in 2017 while maintaining its headquarters in Washington, D.C. MahoganyBooks promotes “Black books matter” through its curated selections and author events.

Kindred Stories

Nikki High established Kindred Stories as a Black bookstore and community space in Houston in 2021. The store focuses its literary and programmatic work on Black women and social justice narratives.

For Keeps Books

Rosa Duffy founded For Keeps Books, a rare bookstore that focuses on Black print culture and ephemera. The bookstore started operations in 2018 on Auburn Ave. in Atlanta, Georgia’s Black historic district. Duffy’s goal is to protect rare Black publications and archival materials that are essential to Black history and culture.

Brain Lair Books

Kathy Burnette established Brain Lair Books as a children’s bookstore in South Bend, Indiana, to help children find literature that reflects their own identities. The bookstore started operations in 2019 and specializes in diverse stories that connect with children from every background.

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