Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn National Black Women In Sports Day 2025 Launches Study To Elevate Representation National Black Women in Sports Day (NBWISD) 2025 aims to amplify Black women sports agents and fans through new study.







The 3rd annual National Black Women in Sports Day (NBWISD) marked the occasion by unveiling a new study that spotlights the different roles Black women play in sports and their impact and visibility within the industry.

Released July 7 in collaboration with Diverse Representation and global agency Wasserman, Part I of the Diverse Representation x Wasserman Black Women in Sports Report spotlights the cultural impact and persistent barriers faced by Black women agents and fans in the sports industry. Part II, set for release in November 2025, will explore the experiences of Black women executives and athletes.

“We created National Black Women in Sports Day as a long-overdue acknowledgment of the work, excellence, and energy Black women bring to every part of the sports ecosystem,” Jaia Thomas, founder of Diverse Representation, said in a statement. “This partnership with Wasserman is a critical step forward in moving beyond symbolism toward structural change. Our hope is that this data not only inspires but demands more intentional hiring, marketing, and investment in Black women. Not just one day a year, but every day.”

Among the report’s key findings is the stark underrepresentation of Black women agents, who comprise just 2.3% of all NFLPA-certified agents and only 2% of NBPA-certified agents. The major barriers to advancement were also highlighted, with over 87% of Black women agents who run their own firms citing limited opportunities for growth at mid-to-large agencies.

Visibility matters, especially in sports, but just 11.7% of Black women sports fans say they feel fully seen and represented by sports organizations. Despite rising interest in women’s sports, 73% of Black women report only following them occasionally, crediting their limited engagement to a lack of cultural representation.

The report also emphasizes the value of engaging Black women as fans, noting they’re more likely to attend sporting events when they feel an emotional connection to the teams, not just for entertainment.

“Being in partnership with Diverse Representation during this National Black Women in Sports Day gives Wasserman a great opportunity to shed light on the role of Black women across sports, give flowers and recognition to those continuing to pave a way forward, and demonstrate thought-leadership on key issues that impact how Black women maneuver throughout this industry,” said Lindsay LaBennett, vice president, Impact & Inclusion at Wasserman. “We’re excited to use this moment for not just celebration but for education and furthering a lot of great research work The Collective has achieved here at Wasserman.”

RELATED CONTENT: And Another One: Angel Reese Has History-Making Game, Again