photo credit: Unknown photographer, US Navy; restored by User:Coffeeandcrumbs, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons News by Selena Hill Navy Decides Not To Rename A Carrier Slated To Honor Black War Hero After Trump The aircraft carrier will pay tribute to Doris “Dorie” Miller, a Black World War II sailor who displayed remarkable heroism during the attack on Pearl Harbor.







The U.S. Navy is standing by its decision to name its newest aircraft carrier after Doris “Dorie” Miller, the Black World War II hero who helped defend American forces during the attack on Pearl Harbor. The announcement comes months after reports surfaced that military officials had considered renaming the vessel in honor of President Donald Trump.

“There is no intention to change the name of the USS Doris Miller,” Meghan Stoltzfus, a Navy spokesperson, said in a statement, according to ABC News.

The announcement follows August reports that Navy officials were discussing removing Miller’s name from the Ford-class aircraft carrier currently under construction in Virginia. Sources familiar with the discussions told CNN that the vessel could potentially be renamed after Trump, an unprecedented move that would have made him the namesake of a Navy aircraft carrier while serving as president. The ship was originally announced as the USS Doris Miller during Trump’s first administration in 2020, with its naming ceremony taking place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

Miller’s legacy is rooted in his actions during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Serving as a cook aboard the USS West Virginia, he helped move the ship’s mortally wounded captain to safety before taking control of an anti-aircraft gun despite having no formal training operating the weapon. He was credited with shooting down at least one Japanese aircraft.

Miller received the Navy Cross in 1942, becoming the first Black American to receive the military decoration. The planned aircraft carrier would also make history as the first U.S. aircraft carrier named after a Black American and an enlisted service member.

His family welcomed the Navy’s decision, emphasizing the importance of preserving his place in American history.

“Doris Miller’s legacy is not just our family’s history; it is American history. His courage deserves to be remembered, honored, and recognized for generations to come,” Thomas Bledsoe, Miller’s great-nephew and family spokesperson, said in a statement.

The family also continues to push for Miller to receive the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military decoration for valor. According to CNN, the Navy recommended Miller for the recognition, but final authorization would require congressional action and Trump’s approval.

For Miller’s relatives, keeping his name on the vessel represents more than preserving a military designation. It ensures that generations of Americans will continue to recognize the contributions of a Black sailor whose courage became part of the nation’s military history. The Navy’s decision also keeps intact a historic distinction for the carrier: honoring an enlisted sailor and Black American whose actions during one of the country’s defining military moments helped save lives.

The Navy’s confirmation comes ahead of a keel-laying ceremony scheduled on Dec. 5 for the USS Doris Miller at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia. The ceremony marks a significant milestone in the construction of the future aircraft carrier, which is expected to join the fleet in the coming years.

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