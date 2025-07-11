Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Nelly Invests In Horse Racing Franchise, Moving Team To St. Louis 'I’m excited to be part of bringing a new professional sports team to the city that means so much to me.'







St. Louis recording artist Cornell Haynes, AKA Nelly, has invested a large stake in a horse racing franchise in the National Thoroughbred League (NTL).

The team, which is relocating the franchise from Seattle to St. Louis, will be renamed the Nellies, referencing the famous horse term “Whoa, Nellie!” and honoring the rapper’s moniker.

“I’m excited to be part of bringing a new professional sports team to the city that means so much to me,” said Nelly in a written statement. “The St. Louis Cup is set to be one of the summer’s premier events, and I can’t wait to hit the track and celebrate with our incredible St. Louis fans.”

The NTL is the first team-based professional league in the horse racing industry. The league has 10 teams, some of which have celebrity backers, including Nelly, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, NBA Hall of Famer Julius Erving, country music singer Tanya Tucker, Rapper Rick Ross, and A Tribe Called Quest’s Jarobi White.

In celebration of the latest move, Nelly will be hosting the National Thoroughbred League’s Nelly Cup at Fairmount Park on Saturday, July 19. Attendees of The Nelly Cup will enjoy music, headlined by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jarobi White, with a Nelly-inspired fashion show. The event will be a welcome party for the team, featuring food and drinks, as it coincides with a centennial celebration for Fairmount Park.

“Nelly was an early investor in the National Thoroughbred League, and his expanded ownership role is a testament to the momentum and success we’ve built so far,” said Randall Lane, co-founder of the NTL. “Our mission is rooted in creating authentic connections and fan bases in every city we’re in, which is why each team’s ownership group includes individuals who have strong, personal ties to their local communities.”

For anyone interested in the upcoming event and/or more information about the NTL, you can go to www.NTL.Racing.

