Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Nelly Defends Trump Inauguration Gig, Slams Critics Angry ‘Woman Of Color With White Husband’ Lost Nelly threw major shade at Kamala Harris while defending his Trump inauguration performance.







Nelly issued a lengthy clapback against those who are still criticizing his performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration event.

Amid the premiere of Nelly and Ashanti’s new reality show, We Belong Together, the St. Louis rapper is facing renewed backlash over his performance at Donald Trump’s Liberty Ball earlier this year. Many critics, who saw the appearance as support for Trump’s re-election, have been slamming the rapper with a wave of negative comments online. As a result, Nelly addressed the controversy directly in The Shade Room’s comment section and also defended fellow rapper Snoop Dogg, who has also been under fire for performing during the weekend of inauguration events.

“I’ll put whatever up me and Snoop do more in the community and have been doing for over 20+ years against any of you that are just on here talking trash,” Nelly quipped.

Citing the Black families the two rappers employ and the Black children they support through their nonprofits and community efforts, including scholarships that send students to HBCUs or Snoop’s local football program in Los Angeles that has birthed future NFL players. Nelly also made sure to emphasize that he and Snoop are both “Black men” who are “married to beautiful Black women with Black children.”

The “Ride With Me” rapper chose to highlight that point to the critics who he believes are Kamala Harris supporters and mad that the “prosecutor who has probably locked up more Black men than we’ve helped,” and who is a “woman of color with the white husband and white kids” that “did not win the election.”

Nelly clarified that his appearance wasn’t about supporting any political party, but rather honoring his country. He emphasized that he never campaigned for any candidate and was simply performing at an event that paid tribute to his late uncle, a proud Tuskegee Airman and Red Tail pilot. He also stressed that his message wasn’t intended to center around race but to reflect his personal values and family pride.

“But if you want to make it about race, then let’s goooooooooooooo,” Nelly wrote. “I find it very interesting. That so many of you would dump on the two Black men that’s married to Black women that has Black children because “the woman of color with the white husband and white kids didn’t win!”

After The Shade Room highlighted Nelly’s lengthy clapback, he faced more heat from critics who took his comment as subtle support for Trump.

“Again I reiterate, I did not campaign for anyone.” proceeds to throw shade at Kamala, says nothing bad about Trump…..actions speak louder than words,” one person wrote.

“Bringing up Kamala the way you did tells us who you voted for smh,” added someone else.

