Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ashanti and Nelly To Launch Docuseries On Peacock About Life And New Family Ashanti and Nelly have reportedly begun filming the project.







Ashanti and Nelly will grace the small screen to glimpse their family-focused life. The new parents will debut a docuseries ordered by Peacock.

Deadline reports that the duo have already begun filming the project. The artists will star in the reality series and co-executive produce it. Critical Content, the company over MTV’s Catfish, will also help bring the show to life.

BLACK ENTERPRISE first shared reports of the developing docuseries in July, the same month Ashanti gave birth to their son, Kareem Kenkaide Hayne. Rumors began to swirl that the beloved couple would let fans into their world as they tried to build a new together. Now, the project is officially in production.

The couple has engaged in a whirlwind romance since reconnecting after a decade-long relationship that ended in 2013. They got back together in 2023, married in December, and welcomed their son around six months later.

As for their television appearances, neither are newbies to the camera. While mainly known for their artistic endeavors, both have ventured into movies and television. Ashanti appeared in lead roles in the “Muppets Wizard of Oz” and “John Tucker Must Die.” She also had multiple features as herself in unscripted shows.

Her husband showed off his acting skills in “The Longest Yard” and the mockumentary “Real Husbands of Hollywood.” In reality television, he starred in his own BET show called “Nellyville” from 2014 to 2015. Nelly also appeared as a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2020.

In their joint project, fans may also get some answers on a new report that Ashanti is expecting another child. While the two have yet to confirm the news of their family expanding, viewers could gain clarity once the show airs on Peacock.

RELATED CONTENT: Nick Cannon Reflects On Lupus Journey, Calling Himself The ‘Black Tony Stark’