New Data: Large American Companies Nudge Up Hiring Of Black And Female CFOs

There is uplifting news bellowing from the C-suites of large U.S. companies: They are beefing up actions to hire Black and female CFOs.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the number of companies in the S&P 500 and Fortune 500 with Black chief financial officers rose to “20 last year, a hefty jump from 12 two years ago.”

The fresh finding is based on data from executive search firm Crist Kolder Associates. The climb represents “2.9% of 678 sitting CFOs, up from 1.8% in 2020. And the percentage of female CFOs at those firms too reached their best level ever at 15.1% in 2021, up from 12.6% in 2020.”

Still, the question is how long will the ascent last? The gain rose from a comparably low mark as boards and company leaders have been under more pressure to enhance diversity at senior executive levels. Some more encouraging news news is recruiters are confident the trend will rise this year, per the WSJ.