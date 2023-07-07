New Lawsuit Claims Ye Didn't Like Glass Windows at Donda Academy

Another day, another lawsuit for Ye.

A former teacher at Kanye West’s Donda Academy filed a lawsuit on July 6, claiming staff and students were subject to dangerous conditions, KTLA reports. In the suit, Isaiah Meadows said the school had sketchy electrical wiring, no glass in the windows, and engaged in illegal retaliatory practices against employees who reported safety and health violations.

Meadows is added to the list of faculty accusing the rapper of firing him as retaliation after reporting such issues—one is how faulty electrical wiring in the school once started a fire near where students ate. He also claimed a skylight was intentionally left without glass, allowing rain to fall directly inside because West expressed that he did not like glass.

Filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Meadows listed Yeezy Christian Academy, Donda Academy, West, and school directors Brianne Cambell, Allison Tidwell, and Chris Julian as defendants. The plaintiff’s attorney, Ron Zambrano, said the conditions of the school are shocking. “It is just absolutely egregious what is going on at this school,” Zambrano said. According to Page Six, the suit states Donda Academy didn’t even have “working hot water to effectively wash hands or other items, which then created serious sanitation issues” during the COVID-19 pandemic. To make things worse, an awful smell would linger daily due to a septic tank that would overflow every other day.

The new lawsuit is added to a pile of suits regarding the uncredited school against the father of four. In June, Ye fought back against claims from former teachers Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers. Both educators allege they were also fired due to retaliation after parents complained there were no books in the classrooms. Hailey and Byers also complained the school didn’t have a proper disciplinary system in place and lacked basic supplies and resources like trash cans, a school nurse, or janitorial staff.