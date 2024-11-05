Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Is Spending Election Day Abroad In Spain The Mayor's office announced her expected whereabouts in a press release sent the night before Election Day.







New Orleans’ mayor, LaToya Cantrell, will not be in town, or the country, as America votes for a new president. Instead, the elected official will spend Election Day abroad in Spain.

The Mayor’s office announced her expected whereabouts in a press release sent the night before Election Day. Cantrell has ventured to Barcelona, Spain to attend the 2024 Smart City Expo World Congress. According to Fox 8, she will not return to New Orleans until later this week.

The Congress is supposed to engage worldly cities and progress urban innovation. Its goal remains “to collectivise urban innovation across the globe and empower cities to face the critical challenges the world faces today.”

Its description added, “Every year, they gather leaders from global companies, governments and organizations to move cities towards a better future.”

As for Cantrell’s attendance, her office shared that “conference consultants say information about managing New Orleans’ active weather climate will serve as a model to benefit other cities.” The mayor will also participate in panels as a “lead voice” at the three-day event.

However, the mayor’s constituents have questioned why she would leaving during this critical moment in U.S. politics. Moreover, her international trips on tax-payers’ dime is not a one-off occurrence. Since May 2023, she has been to at least seven destinations, including South Korea, France, Dubai, and Qatar. Some political analysts are suspicious of the value these trips hold to the city.

“I think what we’re seeing now is genuine questions being asked, with the frequency of travel, regarding what’s the purpose and is it absolutely necessary and in the city’s best interest,” relayed political analyst Mike Sherman in May of this year.

The trips are especially concerning given the federal investigation looming around her administration. Her former bodyguard, Jeffrey Vappie, was indicted on charges of wire fraud and lying to investigators in July. Vappie and Cantrell have also faced accusations of an alleged romantic relationship between the two.

Moreover, a city inspector was indicted in September for wire fraud and bribery conspiracy, which involves multiple city officials such as Cantrell. Cantrell has yet to face any charges, but the backlash against her travel continues to grow.

