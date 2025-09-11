News by Kandiss Edwards New Orleans Mayor Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Related To Alleged Affair with Former Bodyguard LaToya Cantrell is accused of using taxpayer money to fund multiple rendezvous and personal entertainment with her bodyguard.







On Aug. 10, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Cantrell is accused of fraud, obstruction and conspiracy. The charges stem from an alleged romantic relationship with her former bodyguard, Jeffrey Vappie.

According to documents, the New Orleans mayor used taxpayer money to fund multiple rendezvous and personal entertainment with Vappie while he was on duty. Cantrell paid for personal travel and entertainment that totaled nearly $70,000, according to the indictment.

Additionally, she is accused of attempting to hide the relationship by destroying evidence. Vappie and Cantrell both allegedly deleted multiple messages and presented false statements to conceal the affair.

“Cantrell and Vappie used WhatsApp for more than 15,000 messages, where they professed their love and plotted to harass a citizen who helped expose their relationship, delete evidence, make false statements to FBI agents, “and ultimately to commit perjury before a federal grand jury,” acting U.S. Attorney Michael Simpson said.

During the hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Wells Roby ordered Cantrell to surrender her passport and restricted her travel to the southeast region of Louisiana. Cantrell must obtain permission from probation officers if she wants to travel outside of the area. She was also barred from contacting Vappie.

Vappie, who retired from the New Orleans Police Department retiree in 2024, pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and making false statements.

Cantrell, the first female mayor in New Orleans history to face criminal charges while in office, will end her second term in January 2026.

U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Louisiana claims Cantrell’s administration misused more than $70,000 in public funds for Vappie’s travel costs, including meals, overtime pay, and transportation. Prosecutors contend she activated message-deleting features after media reports surfaced and that she used her position to help hide evidence.

Cantrell has denied that the relationship was romantic and has described some of the criticism as rooted in bias because of her race and gender. Her lawyer also stated the case will not impede her duties as mayor.

