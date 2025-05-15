News by Sharelle B. McNair Sharpe James, The Longest-Serving Mayor Of Newark, NJ, Dies At 89 James was known as one of Jersey’s most powerful politicians, leading high-profile efforts to attract development opportunities to Newark







Sharpe James, Newark, New Jersey’s longest-serving mayor, died May 10, CNN reports. He was 89.

James served for a record-breaking five terms, never losing an election.

The Democratic leader first entered politics when he secured a seat on the Newark City Council in 1970. He became the city’s mayor in 1986 after beating Kenneth Gibson, who served for 16 years.

James served a total of 20 years. He was reelected four times before ultimately changing his mind not to run in 2006 after announcing he would. An up-and-coming City Councilman named Cory Booker, replaced him.

“Sharpe James was a beloved pillar of our shared community, serving the City of Newark for two decades as mayor and giving nearly four decades of his life to public service,” Senator Booker said in a statement. “I am deeply saddened by his passing.”

Charismatic and equipped with a larger-than-life personality, critics deemed him flamboyant and brash. But James was known as one of the state’s most powerful politicians, leading high-profile efforts to attract development opportunities to Newark. He supported building an arena in the city. The Prudential Center opened in 2007.

While still serving as mayor, James was appointed to the New Jersey Senate in 1999 after Sen. Wynona Lipman died. He won an election later that year to complete her unexpired term and won two full terms.

Sharpe’s success was overshadowed after he became the focus of a federal investigation after he was accused of steering city-owned land to his girlfriend. He also faced allegations of charging thousands of dollars on city-based credit cards for personal expenses, including travel.

He was convicted in 2008 and spent 18 months in federal prison.

“Sharpe was a true champion for the city who was devoted to its residents, working relentlessly to improve their quality of life…,” New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari wrote on X. “Sharpe James made a difference in the lives of countless people.”

Sharpe James made a difference in the lives of countless people. My condolences to the James family at this time of loss. pic.twitter.com/XTAkt8oNzC — Senate President Nick Scutari (@SenPresScutari) May 13, 2025

New Jersey Senate Majority Leader Maria Teresa Ruiz said Sharpe’s legacy will impact generations to come.

“Mayor James embodied Newark’s grit and determination and fiercely advocated for the people he served, both as Newark’s leader and as State Senator,” Ruiz said in a statement, according to New Jersey News 12.

