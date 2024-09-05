Business by Mitti Hicks Inside Lil’ Sumthin’ Sweet: The Newest Black-Owned Ice Cream Shop In The Washington D.C. Area The co-owners started A Lil’ Sumthin’ Sweet Bar with a simple mission: to create delicious, high-quality baked goods that bring joy to their customers' lives, all while using the best ingredients.







Less than 10 miles outside of the Washington, D.C., area in downtown Silver Spring is Lil’ Sumthin’ Sweet. It’s the newest Black-owned ice cream and dessert shop helping to satisfy those sugar cravings.

The co-owners started A Lil’ Sumthin’ Sweet Bar with a simple mission: to create delicious, high-quality baked goods that bring joy to their customers’ lives, all while using the best ingredients.

“Our business is built on great service, quality products, and community engagement,” co-owner Camilia told Yelp MD Burbs. “We started to get involved with the community, bring joy to those around us, and add a little sweetness to people’s lives. Serving cakes, pies, cookies, brownies, and farm-fresh ice cream, we’ve got a little something for everyone.”⁠

The menu is divided into three sections: “Sumthin’ Special,” “Sumthin’ Scooped,” and “Sumthin’ Extra.”

Sumthin’ Scooped is a nod to ice cream, with more than 16 flavors. The original flavors are vanilla bean, strawberry, chocolate chip cookie dough, and butter pecan. But the restaurant stands out with some of its inventive and other delicious flavors, including apple pie, coconut joy, blueberry cheesecake, and orange pineapple—to name a few.

On the Sumthin’ Sweet part of the menu, guests will find other sweet treats such as cakes, pies, and cookies and seasonal options like cobblers and banana pudding.

The Sumthin’ Extra menu includes waffle bowls, milkshakes, ice cream nachos, and ice cream sandwiches.

“If you have never had ice cream nachos before, this is your chance,” Camilia stated.

The ice cream nachos come with two scoops of ice cream, waffle cone chips, and your choice of toppings, such as caramel sauces, cookie dough bites, and sprinkles.

The dessert shop opened at 8563 Fenton Street, the former home of Smoothie King. Lil’ Sumthin’ Sweet is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

