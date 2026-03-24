Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Nia Long Files for Protective Order Against Alleged Stalker Claiming Romantic Relationship Actress Nia Long is taking legal action against an alleged stalker.







Nia Long is seeking a protective order against a woman who has repeatedly shown up at her Los Angeles home claiming to be in a romantic relationship with her.

The actress filed for a temporary restraining order on March 23 against a woman identified as Carrie McDonald, TMZ reports. The filing came just days after she was arrested on March 21 for showing up at Long’s home and ringing the doorbell.

It’s not a new issue, as Long’s filing states the woman has allegedly been stalking her for more than two years. According to the documents, Long says she doesn’t know her, but claims the woman has sent unwanted cards, flowers, and gifts, and has shown up at her home on multiple occasions.

Long said the woman previously showed up at her home in the middle of the night in 2024, demanding she open the door. “The Best Man” actress said police issued a “strong warning” at the time and arrested the woman after a second incident.

She is now seeking court-ordered protection for herself, her two children, and her mother, though a judge denied the temporary restraining order pending an April hearing.

The restraining order request comes as Long prepares for her next major role, portraying Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson, in Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming biopic “Michael.” Speaking recently, she said she drew on her own experience as a mother to shape the role, describing the character as rooted in love and grace.

“Leaning into grace and love. And that’s what a parent and mother does,” Long said.

The “Friday” actress is a mom to two sons: Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, born in 2000, and Kez Sunday Udoka, born in 2011. She encourages moviegoers to “bring the family” when going to the new biopic, as it’s one everyone will enjoy.

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