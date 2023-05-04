Nick Cannon Spends Big To Rent Out Six Flags For 12-Year-Old Twins

Nick Cannon may have dropped some major bucks to celebrate his 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

To say that Cannon is busy when it comes to his parenting duties would be an understatement; however, it seems that the Wild ‘N Out creator is making time to ensure all of his children have some quality time with dad. To celebrate the 12th birthday of his twins, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Cannon rented out the popular theme park, Six Flags, for the day.

He documented the special occasion on his Instagram saying, “Happy 12th Birthday to my firstborns Roc & Roe! Daddy loves y’all forever!” The amusement park was booked out for hours last month in order for the kids to play freely with friends and family. “We rocked all night long until midnight,” said Cannon.

This isn’t new for the 42-year-old father of twelve as he rented out a waterpark for Moroccan and Monroe just last year. With a reported net worth of $20 million, it’s not hard to believe that Cannon would possibly spend up to $1 million to put a smile on the faces of his eldest children. According to The Pricer, the cost to rent out Six Flags for an entire day comes to about $100,000 per hour, depending on the time of year and the number of guests. Meaning, it would cost about $1.2 million to rent it out for up to 12 hours.

Must be nice.

Cannon’s willingness to keep his kids happy at any cost is noteworthy; whereas having to name them all in an interview seems to be a bit tougher. Recently, the Daily Cannon host caught some heat when he failed to name his daughter, Onyx, whom he shares with former model LaNisha Cole. Many people remarked that Cole is the only mother of any of Cannon’s children who is darker skinned and fully Black, sparking a broader conversation around colorism in the case of the former chairman of Nickelodeon’s TeenNick and his process of choosing women to reproduce with.