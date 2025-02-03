Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn West Coast Sees Its First HBCU Battle Of The Bands With Nick Cannon and GloRilla HBCU pride was on full display at SoFi stadium for the first-ever Honda Battle of the Bands in Los Angeles.







For the 19th year, Honda has supported and amplified HBCU culture with its annual Battle of the Bands showcase. But this year, Honda took the initiative further by hosting it in Los Angeles for the first time.

Six marching bands from historically Black Colleges and Universities were brought out to L.A. to perform at the new and improved SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The HBOB performers did not disappoint as their musical percussion electrified SoFi Stadium in solo sets, stand-offs, and points where they came together to show off their HBCU pride.

From kicking off the show with a unified performance of the Black National Anthem and National Anthem while spelling out “HBCU” with their bodies, to storming the field following their solo sets to cheer on GloRilla who closed out the show, the six bands exemplified Black Excellence from start to finish.

Schools who featured in the 2025 showcase include:

Alabama A&M University – Marching Maroon and White Band

Alabama State University – Mighty Marching Hornets

Hampton University – The Marching Force

North Carolina A&T University – Blue and Gold Marching Machine

Southern University – Human Jukebox Marching Band

University of Arkansas Pine Bluff – Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South

With the coveted showcase coming in the wake of the devastating wildfires in L.A., Honda made sure the event supported the city and the victims affected by the natural disaster.

“It’s a beautiful thing what Honda is doing,” Cannon said in a press conference ahead of the showcase.

“In the midst of the catastrophic fires that this city has experienced to see community come together, even at a time where it’s like, ‘OK, can we party yet? Can we have a good time?’”

He continued. “But to show, yeah, we’re going to have a good time in spirit and celebrate the people that, you know, the first responders. We’re going to continue to feel and emote for the people who have lost loved ones, their possessions, their homes, their businesses. And that’s what this (HBCU) culture has always done in times of hardship is come together and unified. So the fact that we can be a beacon in that setting, in the city, right now that probably matters the most, or needs it the most.”

“The Honda leadership team continues to stress music brings people together and that the city needs this right now,” said Jasmine Cockfield, Project Leader for Honda Battle of The Bands and Honda Campus All-Star Challenge.

In addition to supporting local businesses, the showcase accepted donations and hosted a food drive with local organizations “so the people who are attending the event can donate canned goods and non-perishable items,” Cockfield added. “That just continues to show the spirit of Honda.”

BLACK ENTERPRISE was invited to go even further into the Honda Battle of the Bands experience with test drives of the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid, the 2024 Honda Prologue, and MotoCompacto, in addition to touring the American Honda Collection Hall where we saw an exclusive collection of Honda cars, motorcycles, power products, and race machines that work together to tell a story from Honda’s past into the present.

The Honda Civic Hybrid test drives allowed us a chance to enjoy a scenic drive around the lavish Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, and see just why this electrified variant of America’s most popular compact car, has been honored with the prestigious 2025 North American Car of the Year award.

The day of test drives and Collection Hall touring also included a special invitation to Honda’s Battle of the Bands VIP Reception where the automotive manufacturer giant shared its continued commitment to HBCUs and their infectious culture.

“I had a student from UAPB come up to me and hug me and say, ‘Thank you, Miss Jasmine. I’ve never been on a plane before. Neither have I ever stayed in a hotel.’ That’s a story, right? That’s Honda’s commitment,” Cockfield shared.

Since 2003, Honda has proudly hosted the Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), a premier event celebrating the talent and culture of marching bands from HBCUs. The 2025 edition marked its 19th year, continuing its legacy as a platform for HBCU students to showcase their musical artistry and dynamic choreography to a wide audience.

Widely regarded as a blueprint for celebrating HBCU culture, HBOB highlights Honda’s enduring commitment to HBCUs through scholarships, programs, and various initiatives that support student success. After a successful debut in L.A., students and fans are hopeful for another HBOB on the West Coast.