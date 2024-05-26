Legal by Daniel Johnson Nicki Minaj Apologizes After Arrest In The Netherlands Forces Her To Miss Concert The Netherlands military police said they arrested a 41-year-old American woman with “soft drugs” at Schiphol Airport.









Nicki Minaj apologized to her fans after her detainment in Amsterdam forced her to miss a show. After a tour stop in the country, police arrested Minaj and alleged that she had been carrying drugs. Although smoking marijuana recreationally in Amsterdam is accepted, it is illegal to transport it. Minaj recorded video of her arrest and posted it to social media, which spread quickly.

As CBS News reports, one of Minaj’s videos depicted an unnamed man telling the rapper that police wanted to “search all her luggage”

The man continued, “The police officer told me we have to offload all your luggage, and to search everything of your luggage. He (a police officer) doesn’t believe you don’t have more with you than you said.”

The Netherlands military police told CNN they arrested a 41-year-old American woman with “soft drugs” at Schiphol Airport.

In the video, officers told Minaj that she was “under arrest” for “carrying drugs” and asked her to get in a van to be transported to the police station. According to CBS News, Minaj denied the charges and demanded to speak to her lawyer. Minaj is in the middle of her “Pink Friday World Tour 2,” and she was headed from Amsterdam to Manchester, England, to her show at Co-Op Live.

According to The Guardian, there was some miscommunication from the venue about where exactly Minaj was, which led to some fans expressing disappointment with the rapper. Twenty-one-year-old fan Olivia Gibson told the outlet that she believed Minaj let fans down, indicating it is part of a larger pattern for the rapper. “I feel appalled. But also, in a way, I’m not shocked,” Gibson said. “And it’s not the Co-op Live’s fault. She’s just let all her fans down.”

Although Minaj apologized to her fans on social media, she also seemed to indicate the detainment was part of some kind of conspiracy against her.

“They succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight,” Minaj wrote cryptically. “Please please please accept my deepest & most sincere apologies. They sure did know exactly how to hurt me today but this too, shall pass. They’ve been doing this over & over & over & over & over again & I’ve tried so hard to not discuss it b/c [because] you guys deserve to just get the good stuff. I hate involving you in anything that isn’t for entertainment purposes only.”

Minaj also said that she would be taking legal action in a series of posts to X. “After sitting in a jail cell for 5-6 hours, my plane still didn’t take off for another 20 mins once I boarded. The flight was 50 mins. 50 mins.”

Minaj continued, “That’s why they had to do the big song & dance b/c they knew I’d still find a way to perform even if it came down to my last 90 mins in the building which would have been until 1130pm. The building was willing to go past 11pm. So grateful to them for that.”

Minaj concluded, “So they succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight. I succeeded @ getting to the root of it all by recording them & posting everything in real time. I have sooooooooo much video evidence. You wouldn’t believe it if I told you. I’ll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho.”

