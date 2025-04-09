Nicki Minaj Is Billboard Magazine’s Best Female Rapper Of All-Time

Billboard has concluded that Nicki Minaj is the best female rapper of all-time.

Minaj became the first female rapper to have more than 100 Billboard Hot 100 hits when she achieved the feat in 2018l she has 149 records on this chart. With the highest-grossing tour for a female rapper also under her belt, the Pink Friday 2 World Tour, it’s hard to argue with the selection.

Here was the magazine’s case:

“Minaj quickly usurped the throne and stylistically rewrote the playbook for female rappers, while becoming an architect of pop music in the process. Whether she’s tapping into her storied rap personalities Harajuku Barbie, Roman Zolanski or Chun-Li, or just spitting as Onika, the story of rap can’t be told without Minaj – and she’s got plenty of ‘sons’ around the industry running through the doors she busted down.”

For almost 25 years, she has been spitting bars, but she is still in the game, sidestepping others looking to make their mark.

