Nicki Minaj Sued For Allegedly Returning Damaged Jewelry

A West Hollywood jeweler is going after Nicki Minaj for borrowing jewelry and allegedly returning it in a damaged state.

Roseark jewelry store filed a new lawsuit that names Nicki’s stylist Brett Alan Nelson for signing a contract that agreed to loan the “Anaconda” rapper jewelry for a public appearance, TMZ reports. The lawsuit claims Nelson agreed to return the 66 pieces of jewelry in one week and pay for any damages that occurred during the rental period.

However, the jeweler claims the pieces were returned past the deadline and with noticeable damages to a set of earrings and a leaf ring. Nicki’s camp claims the jewels were returned on time and were in the store’s possession for some time before they complained about a missing stone.

Roseark sent Nicki multiple invoices demanding $26,239.50 plus interest for the damaged goods. But claims the invoices were ignored.

Now, Nicki’s legal team is firing back and accusing the jeweler of using the platinum-selling rapper to gain publicity for their business.

“We have not been presented with any evidence that any of the jewelry at issue was damaged by Nicki,” the rapper’s attorney Jordan Siev said.

“This lawsuit appears to be nothing more than an ordinary insurance claim by the jeweler designed to generate publicity for itself and extract a payment to which it is not entitled. We will defend the lawsuit vigorously.”

The lawsuit comes on the heels of Nicki launching a record label and announcing her new album release date on Twitter.

10/20/23

The Album 💿🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 5, 2023

It’ll be the “Moment For Life” rapper’s first studio album release since 2018’s “Queen.” Nick has kept her name buzzing with the release of hit singles like the chart-topping “Super Freaky Girl” and the most recent track “Red Ruby Da Sleaze.”

Her features on hip hop bangers like Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana” and the newly viral “Pound Town” with Sexxy Red show audiences that Nicki has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. Even if there’s a little jewelry lawsuit to handle.