Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Nicki Minaj Revives #StudentOfTheGame Tuition Charity After Sharing College Plans Nicki Minaj has her sights set on college and plans on taking a few Barbz along for the ride.







Nicki Minaj is headed to college and wants to help her fans do the same.

On Monday, the chart-topping rapper followed up on a tweet she sent over the weekend about her plans to finally enroll in college 24 years after graduating high school.

“Barbz, as you may recall; 2 days ago, I mentioned me getting a college degree & that I’d share more on the Major & other details at a later time,” she wrote. “I wanted to also mention that I plan on resuming my #StudentOfTheGame Charity for Barbz who need help with College.”

Barbz, as you may recall;



2 days ago, I mentioned me getting a college degree & that I’d share more on the Major & other details at a later time.



I wanted to also mention that I plan on resuming my #StudentOfTheGame Charity for Barbz who need help with College.



Info 2 come pic.twitter.com/gQUqBkd6VN — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 4, 2024

Minaj launched her Student of the Game charity spontaneously in 2017 after several fans reached out to her on X asking for help with college-related expenses. She assisted a number of students before announcing plans to establish a charity to support them. By the following year, she had formalized the process into an official initiative.

“Ok just send one tweet w|hashtag #StudentOfTheGame saying how much $ you need & what it’s for,” she wrote at the time, as captured by Rolling Stone. “All $ will b paid directly towards the tuition, books, etc. I’ll fave ur tweet & DM you if you’ve been chosen, for more info. Not every faved tweet will get a DM.”

The Queens, New York, native graduated from NYC’s celebrated Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in 2000 with plans of becoming an actress. She secured a role in the Off-Broadway play In Case You Forget in 2001 before deciding on a career in music.

By 2007, the “Anaconda” rapper released her first mixtape, Playtime Is Over, and followed up one year later with Sucka Free. In 2010, 10 years after graduating high school, Minaj released her debut album, Pink Friday. The album was a major success, reaching the top of the U.S Billboard 200 and becoming the highest-selling female rap album of the 21st century.

RELATED CONTENT: Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday Nails Pop Up In New York City