Arrest Warrant For Nicki Minaj Denied By Detroit Prosecutors

A request by Detroit police officers to arrest recording artist Nicki Minaj after a former manager accused her of assaulting him in 2024 has been denied.

According to WXYZ, Brandon Garrett, 40, claimed Minaj assaulted him at Little Caesars Arena on April 21, 2024 around 2:30 p.m. The Detroit Police Department asked to get an arrest warrant for the artist. However, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office sent the request back to the department, citing that it was “denied for insufficient evidence to prove that a crime has been committed.”

TMZ initially reported that Garrett’s attorney, Thomas Feher, filed the lawsuit after Minaj allegedly struck his client in the face so hard that his hat flew off. The former day-to-day manager said the rapper sent him to do an errand after her April 2024 concert. When he returned, he was called to her dressing room.

He claimed Minaj was with other employees of hers and got upset after learning that Garrett allowed someone else to pick up her prescriptions, throwing her into a raging fit when she discovered it.

The lawsuit states that she yelled at him: “Are you f**king crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your f**king mind, and if my husband were here, he would knock out your f**king teeth. You’re a dead man walking. You just f**ked up your whole life and you will never be anyone, I’ll make sure of it.”

That’s when she allegedly hit him.

Garrett claims she also struck him on his right wrist, knocking some documents from his hand to the floor before tell him to “get the f**k out.”

Garrett said he retrieved his hat, left the room, and locked himself for hours inside a restroom at the venue, fearing for his safety.

He’s suing Nicki for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty (Nicki’s married name), and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations. However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous,” Minaj’s attorney, Judd Burstein, said. “We are confident that the matter brought by this ex-assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor.”

