Nigerian-American Creator Wins Tubi’s Inaugural Stubios Greenlight Contest

Nigerian-American actress, writer, and producer Rosemary Idisi has won Tubi’s inaugural Stubios Greenlight Contest, the streaming platform announced on Oct. 3.

Her original horror/thriller film, Glamping, will premiere on the platform on Friday, Oct. 24.

Idisi received the most fan votes in Tubi’s first-ever contest, part of the platform’s new fan-driven creator studio designed to support aspiring filmmakers and their audiences.

“I’m passionate about bringing diverse characters to life on screen, especially in genres where we haven’t traditionally seen ourselves,” said Idisi. “Stubios gave me the access, mentorship, and community support that young filmmakers like me rarely receive. I can’t wait to bring GLAMPING to a broader audience.”

“Just a Nigerian girl with big dreams and stories to tell,” she gushed on X.

Just a nigerian girl with big dreams and stories to tell ☁️💕GLAMPING IS PREMIERING ON TUBI OCTOBER 24TH!!!! MORE TO COME SOOOOON 💗 THANK YOU @tubi @blavity ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/c5FDYAOlAB — ✨Rosemary Idisi ✨ (@rosemaryidisi) October 3, 2025

Initially a short film, Glamping follows a seemingly perfect weekend getaway in Big Bear that turns horrifying when a masked killer targets aspiring influencer Olivia and her group of friends. The feature film expands on Idisi’s original short by diving deeper into the characters’ backstories to heighten suspense and see a more diverse representation of survival tactics in a traditional horror film.

The contest comes on the heels of Tubi’s 2024 launch of Stubios, part of Tubi for Creators. Stubios is a fan-driven creator studio that supports aspiring filmmakers with funding, mentorship, and a direct path to premiere their original long-form content on Tubi.

By giving creators greater control, Tubi seeks to bridge the gap to Hollywood, expand its audience, and champion underrepresented voices in media.

“At Tubi, we champion untold stories—and Rosemary’s genre-defying vision for Glamping is exactly that,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi. “Congratulations to Rosemary for winning the Stubios Greenlight Content, and we’re thrilled to help bring her storytelling to Tubi, where stories truly find their audience.”

