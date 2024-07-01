Nike Releases Kevin Durant’s ‘USA’ Sneakers Weeks Before Paris Olympics

The upcoming Paris Olympics are creating marketing opportunities for businesses worldwide, and NBA player Kevin Durant is taking advantage. Durant released his 17th signature Nike sneaker as he embarks on his fourth Olympics appearance.

According to Sports Illustrated, the sportswear giant released the Nike KD 17 “USA” on July 1. Interested patriots, sneakerheads, or fans can purchase the $150 sneaker on the . The initial colorway, red, white, and blue, channels the U.S. flag. The shoe features a throwback design that some may feel resembles the Nike Air Max Plus.

Along with Durants release, LeBron James, Ja Morant, and James Harden also have offerings for expectant fans and sneakerheads.

According to Sports Illustrated, Memphis Grizzlies’ point guard Morant is releasing his first signature sneaker in a USA colorway, the Nike Ja 1 “USA.” Nike’s website offers Morant’s shoes at the same price point as Durant’s. Nike is also capitalizing on its most famous star, LeBron James. The Nike LeBron 21 “Pink Multi-Color” is available at a slightly higher price point, for $200. James will be playing alongside Durant in the Olympics.

Although James Harden is not on the Team USA basketball squad, Adidas is backing the release of his eighth signature sneaker, the Adidas Harden Vol. 8 “After Hours,” which can be purchased for $160 on the Adidas website. Fans have to hurry as several colors have already sold out.

Fans may see more releases as the Paris Olympics draws nearer. The United States basketball team will defend its gold medal with the following roster: Durant (Phoenix Suns), James (Los Angeles Lakers), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers), and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

