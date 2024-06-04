Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon x Earn Your Leisure Announce $100K Invest Fest Pitch Competition Nipsey Hussle is posthumously paying it forward through a new $100,000 pitch competition in partnership with Earn Your Leisure.









Nipsey Hussle is posthumously paying it forward through a new $100,000 pitch competition in partnership with Earn Your Leisure.

Earn Your Leisure (EYL) is gearing up for its third annual Invest Fest event, where the inaugural Nipsey Hussle Business Grant: $100,000 Invest Fest Pitch Competition will be introduced. To celebrate and amplify the many entrepreneurs EYL has encountered over the years, the popular business platform has partnered with Microsoft and The Marathon to award $100,000 to one exceptional entrepreneur to expand their business models.

The top four finalists will get the chance to grace the Invest Fest 2024 main stage and pitch their business for a chance to win the $100,000 grand prize. The Marathon’s Blacc Sam, Jorge Peniche, and Adam Asghedom will judge the competition alongside EYL’s co-founders and co-CEOs Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings.

Each of the four finalists will have three minutes to present live on the main stage and must prepare a visual presentation in under three minutes for display on the stage screen. Following each presentation, the judges panel will offer feedback and score each finalist on stage. Scorecards will be tallied at the end of the pitches to determine a winner. The finalist with the highest score will be presented with a $100,000 check on stage.

Submissions for the pitch competition will be accepted between June 3 and Aug. 10, with finalists being notified via email by Aug. 16. Those interested in competing must be an Invest Fest ticket holder and must create an Instagram video explaining their business and how the $100,000 can help expand their ambitions. All videos must tag @investfestival, @themarathonclothing & @earnyourleisure.

Applications can be submitted HERE.

Invest Fest 2024 will take place in Atlanta on Aug. 24 and 25 and includes a powerhouse lineup of speakers, including Steve Harvey, Daymond John, Steve Stoute, T.I., Will.i.Am, Stephen A. Smith, and many more.

RELATED CONTENT: Lauren London Approves Financial Report That Grants Son $5.6M From Nipsey Hussle’s Estate