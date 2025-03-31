Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn O.J. Simpson’s Bible And Handwritten Note From Robert Kardashian Sell For Over $80K At Auction The bible and handwritten note O.J. Simpson received from Robert Kardashian Sr. sold for over $80,000.







O.J. Simpson’s bible and a handwritten note he received from the late Robert Kardashian sold for over $80,000 at a recent auction.

It’s the same bible Robert Kardashian Sr. gifted O.J. Simpson after his arrest for murder—one that Kim Kardashian attempted to purchase before the auction but was denied, Radar Online reports. It ended up selling for a significant sum, which Malcolm LaVerne, the overseer of Simpson’s estate, says proves that whether people loved or hated Simpson, “his legacy endures.”

The bible, dated June 18, 1994, featured a personalized message from Kardashian Sr. urging the embattled NFL star to turn to God during his troubles.

“O.J., this book will help. God loves, and he will speak to you with his words,” Kardashian Sr. wrote. “Read this book every day. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child, and he will use you again. I love you, and God loves you.”

Simpson and Kardashian Sr. shared a close friendship during Simpson’s rise as a prominent entertainer after his NFL career, overlapping with Kardashian’s marriage to Kris Jenner. Despite Simpson’s legal troubles, Kardashian remained by his side, serving as part of his defense team during the infamous murder trial that ended in acquittal.

However, in a 1997 civil trial, Simpson was found liable and ordered to pay millions to the victims’ families. Kardashian Sr. passed away in September 2003 at the age of 59, just eight weeks after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

LaVergne revealed the bible’s handwritten note, which helped it attract one of the highest auction bids. Overall, the estate earned $300,000 from the auction, which included items like a personally signed and framed photo of O.J. Simpson with former President Bill Clinton, selling for over $18,000, and a replica of Simpson’s 1968 Heisman Trophy, which sold for $42,700.

LaVergne says he’s willing to cooperate with Simpson’s creditors, including Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman, who secured a million-dollar judgment in a wrongful death lawsuit against the former NFL star.

