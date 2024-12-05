O.J. Simpson Audio Confession Claims Are Proven False

Iroc Avelli, a former bodyguard for O.J. Simpson, claimed to have audio of the late NFL player confessing to the killing of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. An examination of the audio determined the claim was false, according to The New York Post.

In June 2024, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) contacted the Bloomington, Minnesota, police department to access thumb drives confiscated during Avelli’s 2022 arrest.

The Bloomington Police Department apprehended Avelli for an alleged assault in 2022; at the time of the arrest, police seized Avelli’s backpack and obtained a warrant to collect relevant evidence at the scene of the incident. The backpack contained multiple thumb drives, which the former bodyguard claimed contained Simpson’s confession.

According to Yahoo! News, “a search warrant filed in Hennepin County, officer George Harms applied for a court warrant to search for the imaging of thumb drives, so that, ‘full forensics examination can be conducted on all thumb drives to try and obtain the recording.’”

The Bloomington Police Department did not return the drives, opting instead to conduct a forensic examination internally. After examining the drives through a Digital Forensics Examiner, Bloomington PD revealed no information of “evidentiary value” to the LAPD.

The continued investigation into the Simpson and Goldman murders is odd, as O.J. Simpson was acquitted on all charges on Oct. 3, 1995. The former San Francisco 49er maintained his innocence until he passed away from cancer on April 11, 2024.

After his acquittal, O.J. Simpson continued to capitalize on his fame. In 1996, the Buffalo Bills player released a book titled If I Did It: Confessions Of The Killer. Many found the book’s title and content distasteful and criticized the Naked Gun actor’s continued presence in celebrity culture.

However, many people believe Simpson’s acquittal should have been enough to accept his presence in all spaces. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on rapper Cam’Ron’s response to critics after inviting Simpson on his sports show before his passing.

The It Is What It Is host and businessman believes accusations—proven false in a court of law—should not lead to ostracization. Cam’Ron believes Simpson’s race may have played a part in the continued questioning of his innocence throughout his life.

“Look, if he was guilty, we wouldn’t have him on the show,” he said. “Y’all want to keep convicting an innocent man. He’s innocent. If it was somebody else whiter, y’all would say, “Oh, he’s innocent,'” BE reported.

It seems as if the questioning and investigation into Orenthol James Simpson’s role or lack thereof in his ex-wife’s murder will continue even after his death.

RELATED CONTENT: Cam’ron Tells Angel Reese To ‘Stay On Top of These Financial Advisors’ After She Admits WNBA Salary Can’t Cover Her Rent