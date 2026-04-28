News by Sharelle B. McNair Can’t Please Everyone: Barack Obama Condemns Shooting At White House Correspondents’ Dinner And MAGA Is Big Mad It's not uncommon for the Nobel Peace Prize recipient to condemn violence on any level







Following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD), former president Barack Obama spoke out, condemning violence and alleging the motive was “unclear,” sending conservatives and supporters of President Donald Trump over the edge.

“Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night’s shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all of us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy,” Obama wrote on X. “It’s also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice that the U.S. Secret Service Agents show every day. I’m grateful to them – and thankful that the agent who was shot is going to be okay.”

Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night's shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy. It’s also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 26, 2026

Somehow, conservatives and MAGA loyalists like former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, misinterpreted the statement as being “divisive” and failing to condemn “the left after the left tries to kill a President.”

“This is another example showing how Barack Obama is one of the most divisive figures in American politics today. So many of our divisions were caused by the smug, demeaning and narrow-minded way he treats his opponents. Here, he pretends to not know the truth about the would-be assassin, although the facts of his left wing views were public hours before Obama’s tweet. It’s classic Obama – pretend to be conciliatory while he is the one who creates the divide,” the former white house employee wrote in response.

“You would hope that Obama would condemn the left after the left tries to kill a President. But that’s too much to ask. Once again, Obama proves himself to be a classless divider of our country.”

This is another example showing how Barack Obama is one of the most divisive figures in American politics today. So many of our divisions were caused by the smug, demeaning and narrow-minded way he treats his opponents.



Here, he pretends to not know the truth about the would-be… https://t.co/p3lmJa3BVl — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 27, 2026

It’s not uncommon for the Nobel Peace Prize recipient to condemn violence on any level, often offering condolences and a sense of decorum on social networks. So it was no different for his comments to come after Cole Allen, the shooting suspect, stormed the Washington Hilton Hotel in D.C. to allegedly harm members of the Trump Administration — and before the manifesto was revealed.

In a lengthy manifesto, Allen expressed disdain for the Trump crew and described his reasoning why. “I’m no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” Allen wrote.

However, conservative leaders felt that Obama misspoke in his comments. “Let’s not pretend to be this clueless about motive,” Lee Zeldin, Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency administrator, wrote in a X post.

“The attempted assassin put out an anti-Trump manifesto about wanting to kill Trump Admin officials, minutes before trying to storm a ballroom filled with the President, VP, Cabinet, and many others from his Admin.”

Let’s not pretend to be this clueless about motive, @BarackObama



The attempted assassin put out an anti-Trump manifesto about wanting to kill Trump Admin officials, minutes before trying to storm a ballroom filled with the President, VP, Cabinet, and many others from his Admin. https://t.co/GvpJ6cJuUK — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) April 26, 2026

Since this is the alleged third assassination attempt on President Trump’s life, Democratic leaders — despite being the continuous target of the leader — have already pushed to put an end to political violence instead of bashing former leaders on social media. According to The Hill, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) proposed to create a bipartisan national commission on political violence, citing social media as another reason why.

“We should look at social media. We should look at mental health issues. We should look at language. But we need to do something to bring the temperature down,” the congressman said during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press.

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis shared similar sentiments but urged leaders to be cautious with their words these days. “Our words matter. The weight of our words matter, and we need to be very measured in the way that we use them,” the outgoing senator said during an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker.

RELATED CONTENT: Michelle Obama Praises Angel Reese For ‘Carrying Herself’ Well