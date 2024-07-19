Odell Beckham Jr.’s $20M Lawsuit Against Nike Ends With No Monetary Judgement

In 2022, NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. filed a $20 million lawsuit against sneaker giant Nike. The athlete took to his social media account to give Nike a message after the case was heard and the jury decided to award neither party a financial amount.

According to the Portland Business Journal, Beckham sued Nike for $20 million and accused the sports apparel of withholding royalties. Nike responded by countersuing the football player, claiming that customizations he made to Nike gloves violated the terms of his contract and asking for damages between $7 million and $15 million. The jury decided that Nike did not breach its contract when it withheld royalties from Beckham. Jurors also ruled against Nike when they ruled that the customizations Beckham did with his gloves did not breach his contract.

So, neither was rewarded with monetary damages.

“JUST DO……RIGHT @nike . I wanna take this moment to thank God first and foremost, thank you, Heavenly Father. I wanna thank my team for every hour they have spent preparing on this case. I wanna thank the jury for simply doing what’s right in a world full of wrong… my message to whoever needs this is, STAND UP FOR WHAT YOU BELIEVE IN! JUSTICE WAS SERVED!!! ✊🏾”

Complex reported that Nike released a statement about the lawsuit as well.

“With this verdict, all of Mr. Beckham’s claims have been decided against him without any monetary award. The decision confirmed that Nike complied with its commitments. Nike is grateful to the jury and the Court for their careful attention to this case.”

Nike’s official statement on the Odell Beckham Jr. lawsuit: “With this verdict, all of Mr. Beckham’s claims have been decided against him without any monetary award. The decision confirmed that Nike complied with its commitments. Nike is grateful to the jury and the Court for… pic.twitter.com/mb7NHhrrSX — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) July 19, 2024

When Beckham filed the lawsuit, he claimed he found out that Nike didn’t give him the money owed because it accused him of committing violations that were detrimental to his agreement. It stated he had footwear and glove violations when he changed them toward the end of the football season. Yet, Beckham stated that wasn’t the case. He said he was essentially forced to personally customize his cleats due to Nike not giving him cleats that matched the colors of his new team.

