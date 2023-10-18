Offset Shares His Skincare Routine For Oily Skin With Harper’s Bazaar

Offset is busy getting to the bag, including the beauty bag by sharing his nighttime skincare routine with Harper’s Bazaar.

The former Migos rapper has been finding unique ways to promote his new album “Set It Off” and decided to tap into a new demographic by sharing his process for combatting his oily skin. In a new video unveiled on Tuesday, October 17, Offset takes Harper’s Bazaar inside his personal beauty regimen before bed.

“Before I go to bed, I have oily skin so I wanna make sure I get all the oil out,” he tells the camera before grabbing his Stridex pads.

“Alcohol free because I got sensitive skin so I break out with like harsh alcohol.

Offset proceeds to wipe down his entire face with the pads and share his process for ensuring a clean oil-free glow before bed. He also praised his mom for introducing him to the Stridex pads when he hit puberty.

“She put me on to these in high school,” he shares. “She knew I had oily skin.”

After wiping his face with the Stridex pad, Offset then uses some Aquaphor to moisturize his face. He says he doesn’t use lotion and only uses the healing ointment along with Palmer’s coconut oil to moisturize his body, something he encourages other men who want to impress the ladies.

“Trust me. My wife always tells me,” he said in reference to Cardi B.

Offset explains his love for Palmer’s coconut oil over other oils that leave him looking too shiny. The “Clout” rapper lives by his oil and wants other men to do the same.

“Fellas. You gotta make it a routine,” he says. “You can’t do it once or twice. You gotta just keep doing it to gradually get off of that lotion.

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper also shared his haircare routine for his dreads which includes oiling his entire scalp before bed.

“Make sure my scalp is oiled and healthy,” he says.

Offset explains his routine of putting on a durag after oiling his scalp to let the product marinate throughout his locs. He also shares his preference for Dove spray deodorant despite it being for women. He prefers the “soft smell” rather than the more aggressive-smelling men’s deodorant.

Elsewhere, Offset explains why he doesn’t wear cologne because of Cardi’s aversion to the smell and his enjoyment of manicures and pedicures.

“Your wife or your lady should be happy that her man keeps her nails clean,” he declares.

