OJ Da Juiceman Suffered Medical Emergency While In Police Custody

After recording artist OJ Da Juiceman was arrested in Greene County, Georgia, by the Georgia State Patrol on March 15, he reportedly suffered a medical emergency on March 21 that required emergency treatment at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

According to TMZ, the rapper’s management is calling his arrest unjust, stating that it has led to an emergency for OJ, who has Type 1 diabetes. They have claimed that his being in custody made his health situation worse.

“While in custody, OJ suffered a serious medical episode related to his Type 1 diabetes on March 21 and required emergency treatment at Grady Memorial Hospital. His health and safety should never have been put at risk in this way,” the artist’s management team told TMZ.

The media outlet initially reported that a state trooper alleged that OJ pointed a gun at him as the rapper drove past him on the interstate. The trooper claimed that the incident took place on the I-20 in late January. He accused OJ of tailgating and blowing his horn at the police officer, and as the rapper sped past him, that’s when the trooper said OJ pointed a handgun and sped off, driving recklessly in and out of traffic.

After the trooper caught up to OJ, the rapper allegedly again pointed the gun at him and drove away.

An investigation ensued, and authorities state they identified OJ and the Nissan Altima he was allegedly driving. OJ was arrested on multiple charges, including one felony count of aggravated assault upon a public safety officer, one misdemeanor count of pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, and one felony count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, along with several other misdemeanor traffic offenses. There were 10 charges in total.

However, OJ denies being in the car at the time of the incident, and said he has a witness to verify his account. A woman has submitted a sworn affidavit stating that OJ rented a car on her behalf but allowed someone else to drive it. She said she does not believe OJ was driving the car when the troopers claimed he was.

OJ’s manager also says that the police know “who actually committed this offense,” but they continue to move forward with charges.

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